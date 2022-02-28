Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America|Expansion in the Retail Landscape to Boost Growth | Technavio

Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market: Expansion in the retail landscape to drive growth

The key factor driving the global ready-to-eat popcorn market growth is the expansion in the retail landscape. The growing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores is indicative of the proliferation of the organized retail sector worldwide. Snacks, including ready-to-eat popcorn, are primarily sold by large organized retailers such as Walmart and Tesco. Vendors operating in this market compete for limited shelf space in large retail stores. Factors such as convenience and value for money will further attract consumers, given their hectic lifestyles. Organized retailers meet these parameters by stocking a wide variety of products under a single roof. Thus, consumer preference has shifted toward supermarkets and hypermarkets and increased the importance of organized retailers among vendors, which will positively impact the growth of the market in focus in the forecast period.

Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market: Rising awareness about the health benefits to be a major trend

Another key trend driving the global ready-to-eat popcorn market growth is the rising awareness about the health benefits of popcorn. Popcorn is a rich and concentrated source of various proteins, antioxidants, fibers, polyphenolic compounds, and vitamin B complex. With health-consciousness growing among an increasing number of consumers, more people are choosing healthier snack options. For example, consumers in the US are now moving away from microwave popcorn brands to pre-popped brands such as SkinnyPop. SkinnyPop is offered by Amplify Snack Brands, a family of brands known for healthy snacks (a subsidiary of The Hershey Company). Its products are non-GMO and gluten-free. In developing countries such as India, the need for RTE is also projected to rise. The growing working population in India has raised the demand for quick-to-prepare meals such as instant soups. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the worldwide working-age population will reach 67% in 2020, up from 64.3% in 2008. Such factors will further support the market growth in the forecast period.

Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ready-to-eat popcorn market by Product (Savory, Sweet, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The ready-to-eat popcorn market share growth by the savory segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the high demand for savory flavored ready-to-eat popcorn owing to Consistent product development and innovation, which attracts consumers. For instance, sea salt flavor is gaining popularity, and PepsiCo, Inc. is leveraging this trend by offering its Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Popcorn.

Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.78 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., G.H. Cretors, Garrett Popcorn Holding Company LLC, Gary Poppins Popcorn, General Mills Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, JOLLY TIME, Oogies Snacks LLC, PepsiCo Inc., PROPER Snacks, Quinn Snacks Inc., Rudolph Foods Co. Inc., Sauer Brands Inc., Simply 7 Snacks LLC, Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Inc., Yadkin Valley Popcorn, The Hershey Co., POP Gourmet Popcorn, and The J.M. Smucker Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Savory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Savory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Savory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Savory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Savory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sweet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sweet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sweet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sweet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sweet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 93: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Campbell Soup Co. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 98: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 G.H. Cretors

Exhibit 103: G.H. Cretors - Overview



Exhibit 104: G.H. Cretors - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: G.H. Cretors - Key offerings

10.6 Gary Poppins Popcorn

Exhibit 106: Gary Poppins Popcorn - Overview



Exhibit 107: Gary Poppins Popcorn - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Gary Poppins Popcorn - Key offerings

10.7 General Mills Inc .

Exhibit 109: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 110: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 111: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.8 Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 113: Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 114: Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 116: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Rudolph Foods Co. Inc.

Exhibit 120: Rudolph Foods Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Rudolph Foods Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Rudolph Foods Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 123: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 126: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

10.12 The J.M. Smucker Co.

Exhibit 128: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Key news



Exhibit 131: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

