Ready-to-eat popcorn market size to grow by USD 2,952.16 million between 2022 and 2027; American Garden, and American Pop Corn Co., among top players - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global ready-to-eat popcorn market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,952.16 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (household and commercial), product (savory, sweet, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the household segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing product launches and the rising demand for ready-to-eat popcorn among consumers. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on the successful growth strategies adopted, M&As, and products offered by key vendors, including,

Cretors

Garrett Popcorn Holding Company LLC

Gary Poppins LLC

General Mills Inc .

Newmans Own Inc.

PnC popcorn

PROPER Snacks

Quinn Foods LLC

Shallowford Farms Inc.

Simply 7 Snacks LLC

The Hershey Co.

The J.M Smucker Co.

Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Inc.

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

PepsiCo Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Geography Overview

By geography, the global ready-to-eat popcorn market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ready-to-eat popcorn market.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by innovation in new flavors and product packaging, increasing product launches, and strategic expansion plans by vendors.

Global Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market – Market Dynamics

Key growth driving factor

The growth of the market is driven by the expansion of retail stores.

The growth in the organized retail sector has increased the number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores worldwide.

The proliferation of retail stores is increasing the consumption as well as the demand for a variety of snacks, including popcorn.

The increased consumer preference toward supermarkets and hypermarkets has also influenced the growth of the market in focus.

Key trend influencing growth

Evolving taste preferences of customers are the key trend in the market.

The preference for savory snacks is continuously evolving, especially among the young population.

To meet changing consumer demands, vendors are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new products.

Manufacturers are introducing ethnic and exotic flavors. They are also experimenting with innovative flavors such as fruit-flavored chutney popcorn and barbecue popcorn.

This trend is gaining prominence among vendors and is expected to positively influence the global ready-to-eat popcorn market's growth.

Major challenge hindering growth

The fluctuating prices of corn are major challenges hindering the growth of the market.

Changes in climatic conditions are affecting the planting of various crops, including corn.

The effects of natural calamities such as El Nino across the US caused severe damage to the standing crops.

Such instances are resulting in a sudden rise or fall in the prices of corn, which affects the demand and supply gap in the market.

It is also affecting the profit margins of corn-based food manufacturers, thereby negatively impacting the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this ready-to-eat popcorn market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ready-to-eat popcorn market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ready-to-eat popcorn market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ready-to-eat popcorn market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ready-to-eat popcorn market vendors

Related Reports:

The snack market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 300.56 billion . The growing preference for savory snacks is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising number of health effects may impede the market growth.

is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing preference for savory snacks is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising number of health effects may impede the market growth. The fox nuts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 59.09 million . The increasing global vegan population is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the side effects of fox nuts may impede the market growth.

Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,952.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Garden, American Pop Corn Co., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Cretors, Garrett Popcorn Holding Company LLC, Gary Poppins LLC, General Mills Inc., Newmans Own Inc., Oogies Snacks LLC, PnC popcorn, PROPER Snacks, Quinn Foods LLC, Shallowford Farms Inc., Simply 7 Snacks LLC, The Hershey Co., The J.M Smucker Co., Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, and PepsiCo Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ready-to-eat popcorn market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global ready-to-eat popcorn market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Savory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Savory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Savory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Savory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Savory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Sweet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Sweet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Sweet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Sweet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Sweet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Garden

Exhibit 115: American Garden - Overview



Exhibit 116: American Garden - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: American Garden - Key offerings

12.4 American Pop Corn Co.

Exhibit 118: American Pop Corn Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: American Pop Corn Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: American Pop Corn Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 121: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 125: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cretors

Exhibit 130: Cretors - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cretors - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cretors - Key offerings

12.8 Gary Poppins LLC

Exhibit 133: Gary Poppins LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: Gary Poppins LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Gary Poppins LLC - Key offerings

12.9 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 136: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 137: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 138: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 139: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 140: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.10 Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 141: Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.11 Newmans Own Inc.

Exhibit 144: Newmans Own Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Newmans Own Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Newmans Own Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Oogies Snacks LLC

Exhibit 147: Oogies Snacks LLC - Overview



Exhibit 148: Oogies Snacks LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Oogies Snacks LLC - Key offerings

12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 150: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Shallowford Farms Inc.

Exhibit 155: Shallowford Farms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Shallowford Farms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Shallowford Farms Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Simply 7 Snacks LLC

Exhibit 158: Simply 7 Snacks LLC - Overview



Exhibit 159: Simply 7 Snacks LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Simply 7 Snacks LLC - Key offerings

12.16 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 161: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 164: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

12.17 The J.M Smucker Co.

Exhibit 166: The J.M Smucker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 167: The J.M Smucker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key news



Exhibit 169: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: The J.M Smucker Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

