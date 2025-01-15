Ready to Level Up Your Game As a Sports Parent?

GENEVA, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Help your student athlete find the college program best suited for them! Gain access to SPIRE's College Resource Center! SPIRE Academy will be holding two free college planning and placement workshops for middle school and high school athletes and their families:

In addition, attendees will be given preferential consideration on waitlists for PG athletes this spring and preferential pricing for day student athletes!

These planning and placement workshops are designed specifically for the parents of those middle school and high school student athletes who want to become college athletes. Speaking at both events will be Terri Long , Director of College and Academic Success at SPIRE. She'll cover in-depth the complexities of navigating the collegiate sports environment, including strategies on how to get recruited, what goes into being accepted into a college athletic program, and career planning for student athletes beyond their time playing college sports. Other members of the SPIRE admissions team will also be there to field questions. Food and beverages will be provided.

One parent had this to say about SPIRE's approach to the world of elite high school and college athletics: "I really appreciated how SPIRE handled what is a complex and arcane process. Not only do their people clarify and simplify, but they also offer their expert opinion and guidance on how to get the process started and how to see it through. Public schools don't offer anywhere near such clear guidance. You come away from one of these events with the notion that SPIRE has the world of student athletics absolutely wired."

RSVP for either of these college planning and placement workshops here . See you there!

About SPIRE Academy

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and college-and-career development boarding school located in a world-class event and wellness complex located in Ohio's Harpersfield Township. Constructed on 750 acres under 850,000 square feet of roof, SPIRE Academy ( spireacademy.com ) has five divisions: (1) SPIRE Academy & Camps, an accredited college-preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for grades 9-12 and post-grads; (2) SPIRE Leagues, Clubs & Professional Teams, including SPIRE Academy affiliated leagues and club programs; (3) SPIRE Events, a facility and associated team that host local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten, Atlantic 10 conferences, the Olympics and world championship qualifiers; (4) SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm of SPIRE Academy, studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines through corporate affiliations and university relationships; and finally (5) SPIRE Fit, a membership-based fitness, swim, personal training and health center open to the community. Sports currently featured at SPIRE Academy include men's and women's basketball, esports, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

