Ready To Roll To Combat Hunger

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 18, Mark Roberts of Stow sets out in his electric wheelchair, with his labradoodle Mocha, rolling across Massachusetts to raise awareness and funds to combat hunger. Mark and Mocha will roll into West Stockbridge, to Boston, and finally to Provincetown. The "4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger" project sponsored by Worthy Causes, Inc. will take seven weeks.

The delta variants and other strains of COVID-19 are prolonging the need for emergency food support everywhere. Here in the U.S. and Massachusetts, the demand for food assistance reached an all-time high at The Greater Boston Food Bank and the Merrimack Valley Food Bank in April/May and remains above pre-pandemic levels. The end of supplemental unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium are leaving millions without incomes, homes, or adequate funds to feed their families. Food insecurity will soon reach levels higher than seen last spring.

"With the stimulus packages approved, many people think food insecurity has returned to 'normal,'" says Mark Roberts." But with more people lacking income and homes, there will be an ever-increasing demand on hunger organizations across the state and around the world. Now, more than ever, we need to do what we can to feed our neighbors."

Hurricanes, wildfires, massive heat waves, and droughts all over America and the world this summer are horrific examples of the effect climate change has on food-insecurity and food production. Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. and tens of millions worldwide are displaced at this moment, needing emergency food support. Additionally, these disasters have all dramatically reduced food production.

"Sadly, this summer's extreme weather has finally brought climate change to the forefront," reflects Mark. "Now, the real-life, immediate effects of natural disasters around the world is apparent. People desperately need our help to survive and rebuild."

The beginning of Mark's journey will take place just over the Massachusetts border in Canaan, New York at the Home Range Winery, at 10:30 a.m. on September 18th, featuring refreshments, live music, and guest speakers. Press and public are invited. The launch event will be filmed for YouTube and broadcast on Facebook Live.

