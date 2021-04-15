Ready to Serve. 'Ketchup with a Cause'

Founded by an Iraq War veteran to provide scholarships to the families of service members who were killed or badly wounded in war, Folds of Honor has awarded 29,000 scholarships since 2007 including 4,500 in the past 15 months.

In 2020 amid the pandemic, Folds of Honor formed a partnership with Midwestern tomato and ketchup manufacturer Red Gold® to support the non-profit with part of the proceeds from the sale of Folds of Honor brand ketchup.

The initiative began with the popular 20 oz. plastic bottles offered by the ketchup company for sale to consumers at supermarkets and to restaurants, then quickly expanded to additional product offerings in packaging for restaurants.

Within the first eight months of the partnership, Folds of Honor "Ketchup with a Cause" generated more than $100,000 to fund scholarships. "We are so humbled, so excited and so grateful for what Red Gold is doing to raise awareness for our cause and the meaningful impact that they have already made in such a short time", says Ben Leslie, Folds of Honor Executive Vice President.

Most recently, Red Gold launched a new 1 oz. Folds of Honor ketchup dipping cup to help restaurant operators provide additional ketchup for take-out and delivery during the pandemic while the supply of traditional ketchup packets was in high demand. The dipping cups, proudly displaying the Folds of Honor logo also demonstrated to patrons that the restaurant stood for supporting military families even though the restaurants might be struggling through the hard times of the COVID pandemic.

In critical times, Red Gold Folds of Honor ketchup is here to serve in more ways than just with a side of fries. "This is a great time for our country to unite as they insist on Red Gold's Folds of Honor Ketchup as an All-American brand with a cause that honors the sacrifice of our heroes with education as its legacy. I look forward to seeing Red Gold ketchup in every home and at restaurants across the nation," says Leslie.

Red Gold is a family-owned American company who manufactures tomato products entirely in the U.S. The company has been producing ketchup and tomato products for nearly 80 years. Its origin was in service to American heroes fighting in WWII and was ready and willing to join the Folds of Honor team to support the worthy cause and to assure an ample supply of ketchup to America.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney, a PGA member and F-16 fighter pilot currently stationed at Tyndall AFB Florida as a member of 301st Fighter Squadron who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, including more than 4,500 in 2020 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org

About Red Gold,

Four generations of the Reichart family have been producing the world's freshest, best-tasting tomato products since 1942. When the US entered WWII, the government asked citizens to step up and help the war effort and the call was answered. Since then, Red Gold has become the largest privately owned tomato processor in the nation with three state-of-the-art facilities in Elwood, Geneva, and Orestes, Indiana. The company also boasts a million-square-foot distribution center in Alexandria and operates the subsidiary RG Transport trucking fleet in Elwood. Red Gold partners with local family farms across Indiana, southern Michigan, and Northwest Ohio to sustainably produce premium quality canned tomatoes, ketchup, sauces, salsas, and juices for foodservice, private brands, brands, export, co-pack, club, and retail channels of distribution. The Red Gold family of consumer brands includes Red Gold, Redpack, Tuttorosso, Tomato Love, Sacramento, Huy Fong Sriracha, and Redneck Riviera 1776 BBQ. Superior Quality, Outstanding Service, and Operational Excellence are the shared values that contributed to the employee-created mission statement: "To produce the freshest, best tasting tomato products in the world." Visit the award-winning website for great recipes, tips and culinary inspiration: www.RedGoldTomatoes.com.

