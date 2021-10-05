Ready to Treat Over 80 Life-Threatening Diseases, Discover the Potential of Cord Blood during World Cord Blood Day 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, 2021, healthcare professionals and the general public are invited to participate in World Cord Blood Day 2021 (www.WorldCordBloodDay.org) via a free online conference and live educational events being held around the globe. Registration is now open (free, public welcome).

World Cord Blood Day 2021 - November 15th - Live events globally, livestream opening session, on-demand virtual conference. Register free on Eventbrite. World Cord Blood Day 2021 - Register free on Eventbrite.

Cord blood is the blood left in the umbilical cord and placenta following the birth of a child. It is rich in life-saving stem cells. While cord blood has been used for over 30 years, Covid-19 has renewed interest in this medical resource given its unique regenerative qualities and the fact that most cord blood currently stored was collected prior to the pandemic. These units are naturally Covid-free, an advantage over many other stem cell sources. Yet, cord blood is still thrown away as medical waste in the majority of births worldwide. Education is key to changing this practice and World Cord Blood Day 2021 will provide the perfect opportunity for OBGYNs, midwives, transplant doctors, nurses, parents and students to learn about this vital medical resource.

During World Cord Blood Day 2021, participants will learn how cord blood is used to treat over 80 life-threatening diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, bone marrow failure, immune deficiency diseases and inherited blood disorders such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Leading transplant doctors and researchers will also highlight cord blood's role in the emerging fields of gene therapy and regenerative medicine to potentially treat cerebral palsy, autism, stroke and more.

Organized by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, World Cord Blood Day 2021 is officially sponsored by QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics, recognized leader in medical shipping and healthcare logistics. Inspiring Partners include Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), AABB Center for Cellular Therapies, Cord Blood Association, and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).

"QuickSTAT, part of Kuehne+Nagel, is proud to sponsor the 5th annual World Cord Blood Day to help support and educate the healthcare community and expectant parents about the life-saving value of cord blood stem cells. We're excited to play a role in the research and development of cord blood derivative therapies by providing logistics supply chain solutions to cord blood, biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide," said Monroe Burgess, VP Life Science Commercial Marketing, QuickSTAT.

Visit www.WorldCordBloodDay.org to learn how you can participate. Show your support on social media: @CordBloodDay, #WorldCordBloodDay, #WCBD21

About Save the Cord Foundation

Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education providing non-commercial information to health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications and the latest research. www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org.

About QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics

Every day, QuickSTAT, a part of Kuehne+Nagel, safely and reliably moves thousands of critical shipments around the world. For over forty years, QuickSTAT has been entrusted with transporting human organs and tissue for transplant or research, blood, blood products, cord blood, bone marrow, medical devices, and personalized medicine, 24/7/365. QuickSTAT's specially trained experts work with hospitals, laboratories, blood banks and medical processing centers, and utilize the safest routes to ensure integrity, temperature control and chain of custody throughout the transportation process. Learn more at www.quickstat.aero.

Contact:

Charis Ober

(520) 419-0269

[email protected]

SOURCE Save the Cord Foundation

Related Links

http://www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org

