Ready Your Outdoor Living Area for Fall, But Be Courteous When Using Outdoor Power Equipment

"Keeping a neat and safe yard is more important than ever," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI. "We've seen record sales of outdoor power equipment this year -- from mowers to leaf blowers -- as homeowners realize their family yard is a safe space for outdoor gatherings, even during cooler months."

When using outdoor power equipment, it's important to read your owner's manual and follow the manufacturer's directions.

"If you are a first timer, learn all its safety features and be courteous of others when using it, especially a leaf blower," adds Kiser. "With so many people working from home and schooling kids at home, timing your yard work so disturb others is just being a good neighbor."

The outdoor power equipment industry is constantly innovating and homeowners will find outdoor power equipment that is cleaner and more efficient than ever before. Various power sources are also available including battery/electric, gasoline, propane, solar and hybrids. Regardless of a homeowner's choice, outdoor power equipment will make quick work of leaves and overgrown grass, trees and shrubs—which is key to keeping the family yard a place for family and friend gatherings and as an extension of their home.

"In the fall, in particular, it's important to clean up leaves," notes Kiser. "Wet leaves can often be slick on hard surfaces proving a safety hazard, and leaf piles are a home for ticks."

If you have a lot of leaves on your property, scientists from the Entomological Society of America recently recommended you remove those leaves from your lawn and any areas you use regularly to prevent ticks from using them for habitat over the winter. "The best thing to do is move them from highly trafficked areas and then shred and mulch them into the grass with a mulching mower."

He adds, "However, when you are using your leaf blower and other equipment, it's important to act responsibly. Remember all safety guidelines, and be courteous as to when you use it."

Here are a few reminders around using a leaf blower:

Pay attention when using a leaf blower. Focus on the task at hand.

Stay outside. Leaf blowers should not be used indoors or in poorly-ventilated areas.

Maintain space around you. Never point an operating leaf blower in the direction of people or pets. Make sure bystanders, including other people using leaf blowers, are at least 50 feet away before you turn on your leaf blower. Stop blowing if you are approached by someone.

Be polite to others. Don't use your blower during neighborhood quiet hours, such as late at night or very early in the morning.

Dress for safety. Long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and a good pair of gloves will help protect your body from debris. Ear and eye protection (safety goggles or glasses) should also be used.

Check your leaf blower. Inspect the blower before and during use to make sure controls, parts and safety devices are not damaged and are working properly. Review your safety manual if needed. Never modify a blower in a way not authorized by the manufacturer.

Blow with care. Do not use your blower on gravel driveways, mulch or bare dirt, which can stir up dust clouds.

