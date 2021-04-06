ReadyCloud & aACE Software Team Up to Help Growing Businesses with an End-to-End Solution for Inventory, Accounting, Shipping & Returns

PHOENIX and NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyCloud, a Shipping, Returns and CRM suite built for ecommerce, has teamed up with aACE Software. The integrated solution helps growing businesses that sell online improve the way they work and deliver a great after-purchase experience to customers.

"We're working with aACE to help SMBs understand the benefits of delivering the best possible after-purchase experience to their customers," comments Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud. "A great after-purchase experience has a direct impact on improved sales and reduces operational and customer service costs. Everybody wins."

aACE's Accounting, Production and Inventory integrates with the ReadyCloud Suite to leverage an "Amazon-like" returns solution and modern, hybrid-cloud shipping. The result is a powerful end-to-end solution that has mutual customers thriving, even during unexpected spikes in demand.

In a recent aACE user success story, Southwest Auto Accessories co-founder, Lane Carter, commented on the speed and efficiency of the ReadyShipper X shipping software integration for aACE via ReadyCloud, stating: "Once the orders are transmitted to ReadyShipper X, processing a package to get it ready to ship takes seconds — it doesn't take minutes, it takes seconds — to complete the transaction and have the package ready to ship. Now that aACE 5 is integrated with ReadyShipper X, we're able to ship packages faster than ever before!"

"We continuously extend aACE's core functionality through seamless integrations with best-of-breed solutions like ReadyCloud's ReadyShipper X," explains Brian Voll, Director of Product Development at aACE. "This integration eliminates the need for users to manually enter shipping information into their shipping terminal or enter cost and tracking information into their accounting solution. Instead, that information is automatically shared between the two solutions, cutting out the wasted time and potential for costly errors that come from duplicate data entry. These streamlined workflows add up to a lot of savings for our customers."

aAce Software and ReadyCloud are co-hosting a live event online on April 13th, 2021 at Noon EST to showcase the integrated solution. Register for FREE to see how your business can gain new efficiencies while delivering a better shopping experience for your customers. You can register for this webinar Here.

The ReadyCloud Suite is now available for a 14-day free trial. Visit https://www.readycloud.com/ to sign-up. Simply add your desired users, select your preferred shopping cart integration, and connect your aACE account from the App Store.

Got questions? Give ReadyCloud a ring at: 877-818-7447 ext. 1. Or email them at: [email protected].

Learn more about ReadyShipper X at: https://www.readycloud.com/readyshipper-shipping-software

Learn more about aACE at: https://www.aacesoft.com/

About ReadyCloud

ReadyCloud is a suite of connected systems designed to improve the way you work. Shipping , Returns , Growth Marketing and more are all connected through ReadyCloud for better communications from Admin to Operations.

About aACE Software

In 2002, the aACE Software founding team came together while developing a business software package that was robust yet appealing for one of midtown Manhattan's premier creative agencies. As they expanded to create new tools for additional clients, the team organized as Avant Garde Information Solutions, LLC (dba aACE Software). They gradually crafted a compelling product, envisioned as a comprehensive, yet affordable ERP solution for small businesses. After over 15 years of close collaboration with clients from many industries, that initial product has evolved into a software suite designed around the end-user. The aACE 5 suite is artisan software, which our clients describe as a delight to deploy and a pleasure to use. It is a comprehensive tool that seamlessly supports sales, operations, and accounting teams, yet is also flexible, affordable, and elegant. aACE 5 realizes the team's vision of Art in ERP.

Contact:

Michael Lazar

4809399372

[email protected]

SOURCE ReadyCloud Suite

