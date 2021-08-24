ReadyKey Announces a Fully Mobile-Based EHS, Compliance, and Risk Solution for Global Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyKey formally unveiled its namesake offering, a mobile-based environment, health, and safety (EHS), compliance, and risk solution. Ideal for global enterprises, ReadyKey harnesses mobile technology to connect employees to vital information, anywhere and anytime, regardless of internet connectivity. In light of COVID-19, a distributed workforce has made mobile access to information and resources even more essential. ReadyKey helps global enterprises modernize their paper-based emergency action plans (EAP), incidents, environmental compliance, and employee wellbeing resources, assembling critical information into an intuitive mobile app.

When an emergency arises, clear communication is essential. Giving employees confidence and knowledge on how to respond, who to contact, and what steps to take consistently leads to the best outcome as quickly as possible. Mobile provides employees with immediate access to the resources they need to trigger emergency procedures - a standard today's organizations must meet.

Jacob Zollinger, National Practice Director of Information Solutions at BSI, noted, "When an emergency occurs, a mobile phone is the first and only thing a person will reach for. Our client improved confidence in their emergency action plans by moving to mobile. ReadyKey helped us take them from 20% confidence to 90% overnight."

Leveraging ReadyKey's technology, organizations can now manage and scale internal communications and procedures, improving the confidence in processes for emergencies or incidents. EHS leadership and site managers will be able to marshal emergency procedures efficiently, whether dealing with a crisis, maintaining workplace risks, regulatory compliance, or quality control of their plant or site. Organizations will also benefit by being able to:

Upgrade operational efficiencies through automated content management

Create a single source of truth to reduce confusion and improve accuracy throughout the company

Enhance accessibility with a mobile app to replace static paper binders or flip charts that often aren't within reach

Improve response times and emergency procedures with mobile to reduce risk

"Innovative leaders are realizing that traditional methods of providing critical information to employees are costly to maintain and rarely used when they're needed most. By harnessing the power of mobile, where employees can always have access to up-to-date information in their pockets - they are improving results, engagement, and generating cost savings," said Stewart Price, President of ReadyKey. "We're thrilled to support our global customers with a mission-critical mobile app that connects their workforces and streamlines internal processes."



ReadyKey Arms Enterprises with Powerful Features

Easy Accessibility : Employees enjoy a native mobile app experience, using powerful features and an intuitive UI. Two-way syncing keeps all data up-to-date. And within two or three taps, employees and stakeholders can access every piece of contact information, vital documents, and integrated data at their fingertips. Employees can also submit feedback and data through surveys or contact forms.

: Employees enjoy a native mobile app experience, using powerful features and an intuitive UI. Two-way syncing keeps all data up-to-date. And within two or three taps, employees and stakeholders can access every piece of contact information, vital documents, and integrated data at their fingertips. Employees can also submit feedback and data through surveys or contact forms. Push Notifications : Enable rapid alerts or updates across an entire workforce, among workers at different locations, or between different seniority levels. The ability to 'buzz' in people's pockets cuts through all the noise from other communication channels, delivering integral information to people immediately.

: Enable rapid alerts or updates across an entire workforce, among workers at different locations, or between different seniority levels. The ability to 'buzz' in people's pockets cuts through all the noise from other communication channels, delivering integral information to people immediately. Speedy and Scalable Implementations : ReadyKey replaces existing procedures that waste time, money, and are out of date. Compared to many EHS software applications that take six to twelve months to implement, ReadyKey can be deployed in just six to twelve weeks , even for organizations with dozens or hundreds of sites. Instead of spending months on lengthy implementations, companies can address the challenges of organizing and distributing information across their global operations.

: ReadyKey replaces existing procedures that waste time, money, and are out of date. Compared to many EHS software applications that take six to twelve months to implement, ReadyKey can be deployed in just six to twelve , even for organizations with dozens or hundreds of sites. Instead of spending months on lengthy implementations, companies can address the challenges of organizing and distributing information across their global operations. Integrations: ReadyKey's robust platform works well with complex systems by way of its open API. This allows for fast, easy integration of a highly customized, modular app that ties into other mission-critical enterprise platforms like an HRMS.

ReadyKey helps global enterprises modernize their paper-based emergency action plans (EAP) across a broad range of workplaces, incidents, environmental compliance, and wellbeing, assembling critical information into an intuitive mobile app. ReadyKey is a mobile-first company and is a subsidiary of Guidebook Inc.

Guidebook helps companies and organizations of any size extend their brand, connect with employees, engage with audiences in real-time, and delight users as they discover a trove of valuable information. Guidebook-powered apps have been downloaded more than 14 million times in over 75 countries. Based in San Francisco, Guidebook is a private, venture-backed, award-winning company with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

