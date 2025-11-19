Readymode® Launches Agentforce AI Chat to Deliver 24/7 First-Line Customer Support

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Readymode®, a leading outbound customer engagement platform for sales teams and contact centers, is proud to announce the integration of Agentforce, an innovative Salesforce product. Agentforce is an advanced in-product AI chat solution that now provides real-time, first-line customer support — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year — directly within the platform.

Agentforce represents a significant leap forward in Readymode's customer experience strategy. It empowers users with immediate, intelligent assistance inside the platform, reduces wait times, and ensures sales agents can remain focused on what they do best: making connections and closing deals. Whether reps are troubleshooting, asking how to optimize call cadences, or navigating account settings, Agentforce ensures frontline support is available when they need it most, without waiting in a queue.

With Agentforce AI Chat, Readymode customers gain:

Immediate, 24/7 Support Availability - No more waiting for business hours or support tickets — Agentforce offers real-time responses at any time, minimizing downtime and keeping teams productive.





- No more waiting for business hours or support tickets — Agentforce offers real-time responses at any time, minimizing downtime and keeping teams productive. Seamless In-Platform Assistance - Integrated directly into the Readymode interface, Agentforce provides contextual, in-the-moment guidance without users needing to leave their workflow or toggle to external help centers.





- Integrated directly into the Readymode interface, Agentforce provides contextual, in-the-moment guidance without users needing to leave their workflow or toggle to external help centers. Scalable, Reliable Help at Any Volume - Agentforce delivers consistent answers, even during peak hours, product updates, or onboarding surges. It intelligently handles high volumes, allowing human support teams to focus on more complex needs.

Improved Experience, Increased Speed & Reduced Downtime

"This is a massive step forward for our customer experience," said Francis Pendon, Director of Customer Support at Readymode. "Our users rely on us during critical business hours — and now, with Agentforce embedded into the product, they're no longer left waiting for answers. It's like having a support expert sitting next to every agent and admin, 24/7."

By automating responses to high-volume inquiries and frequently asked questions, Agentforce dramatically reduces response times and helps users resolve issues on the spot. For sales leaders and admins, this means fewer disruptions, more time dialing, and less need to escalate common issues to support staff.

Strategic Impact for Customers and the Business

"Our goal has always been to deliver faster, more reliable support to our customers," said Jason Jantz, Chief Executive Officer at Readymode. "With Agentforce, we're expanding our support capacity exponentially without sacrificing quality. Customers will experience shorter wait times, quicker resolutions, and greater productivity. And while AI enhances efficiency and responsiveness, we remain fully committed to providing the same human expertise and personalized care our customers value."

AI That Learns and Evolves

Agentforce is trained on product knowledge, help desk interactions, and real-time customer feedback, ensuring its responses are relevant, up-to-date, and continuously improving. The system evolves as customers interact, getting smarter and more helpful over time.

A Smarter Future for Sales Engagement

With Agentforce now live, Readymode strengthens its position as a customer-first, AI-forward platform for high-velocity sales teams. This launch is part of a broader strategy to infuse smart automation across the customer journey, from onboarding and training to support and success.

For outbound call centers looking to boost team efficiency, minimize downtime, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, Readymode's new AI-powered chat is a game-changer.

About Readymode

Readymode is a cloud-based, outbound customer engagement platform for sales teams. Our all-in-one platform empowers businesses to engage smarter, connect more, and grow their revenue. Along with an industry-leading predictive dialer, our outbound calling solutions include advanced features like fully integrated CRM, built-in compliance tools, and real-time reporting and analytics. Readymode is at the core of the conversation; we're designed for businesses that want to maximize productivity and scale affordably.

SOURCE Readymode.com, Inc.