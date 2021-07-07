ReadyMode secures $4M to accelerate its growth strategy

Formerly known as XenCALL, the Vancouver-headquartered startup plans to raise employee headcount to over 100 by year's end

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ReadyMode , a call centre software provider that offers industry leading dialing speeds through its cloud-based predictive dialer, has secured $4M in venture debt to scale its operations. The funding will be put towards hiring more than 40 new employees over the next year as the company positions itself among the industry's biggest players.

"The overwhelming adoption and success of our industry leading software has significantly accelerated our growth and has brought us to an inflection point where we're rapidly scaling the business," says ReadyMode CEO, Jason Jantz. "We're going to leverage this new funding to assemble a diverse and highly skilled team that will be critical to ensuring we continue developing innovative, best-in-class solutions that revolutionize how organizations start sales conversations."

The investment is being led by ScotiaBank's Technology and Innovation Banking arm , which provides funding, expertise, and support for high-potential tech ventures. The funding further validates ReadyMode's core product, while adding another disruptive technology to ScotiaBank's growing portfolio.

In addition to securing the funding, the Vancouver startup is changing its name from XenCALL to ReadyMode. The new brand marks a new era for the company and better aligns with the startup's ambitions and evolution.

"Simply put, the needs of business communication have evolved and ReadyMode represents our way of evolving with it," says Jantz.

About ReadyMode

ReadyMode is an enterprise-grade, cloud-based, all-in-one predictive dialer that intelligently connects call center agents with more leads in less time. ReadyMode has raised the bar with the fastest dialing speeds on the market, advanced inbound queue strategies, a powerful CRM, and industry-leading analytics and reporting. ReadyMode offers personalized training sessions and a full in-house support team. With over 1,800 active customers, 11,000 individual users, and 10 billion+ annual calls, ReadyMode is revolutionizing how organizations start sales conversations.

