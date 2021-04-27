ReadyNet Launches NeXus, a Real-Time Remote Device Management System

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyNet, the leader in wireless connectivity solutions for internet service providers, announced today the launch of NeXus, a new real-time remote device management system for ReadyNet Routers. As a secure cloud-based SaaS platform, NeXus will offer a host of benefits over traditional remote management systems, including features like real-time remote device status updates, configuration changes, diagnostics, and firmware updates. The new system will offer real-time, end-to-end network management that is designed to save service providers time and money by providing complete network visibility and control.

ReadyNet's Chairman, Martin Frey, announced, "We're very excited to release NeXus to our customers, and we believe that real-time remote device management will allow ISPs and MSPs to better service end users. NeXus will deliver faster installation times, less service calls, improved remote troubleshooting, and an overall enhanced customer experience. We're confident this product will set a higher standard for future remote device management solutions."

The company said that NeXus will be available immediately for select ReadyNet products, including the WR1200 high-speed wireless internet gateway and the versatile LTE500 router which offers 4G-LTE connectivity to customers anywhere.

About ReadyNet

ReadyNet has been designing and manufacturing premium connectivity solutions for ISPs, MSPs, and OEMs for over 20 years. The company's premier line of service provider products include features such as remote device management and provisioning, extended Wi-Fi coverage, 4G-LTE connectivity, VoIP analog telephone adapters, and smart parental controls.

Contact

Jason Forston

[email protected]

385-695-6723

6952 S. High Tech Dr.

Suite B

Midvale, UT 84047

SOURCE ReadyNet

Related Links

https://www.readynetsolutions.com

