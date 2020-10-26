ReadySet Surgical Launches RS Analyze to Help Hospitals Grade Vendor Performance and Proactively Identify Off-Contract Implant Purchases

CINCINNATI, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadySet Surgical today announced the launch of RS Analyze, the most recent application from a company dedicated to creating solutions to help hospitals increase efficiencies and lower costs of vendor managed inventory. RS Analyze provides hospital Supply Chain, Operating Room and Sterile Processing Department leaders with unmatched real-time data that will allow them to proactively take corrective actions. These actions lead to improved vendor performance, from on-time delivery to price accuracy and contract compliance.

"Recent data suggest a significant backlog of orthopedic and neurosurgical cases, placing even more pressure on hospital leaders looking for solutions to better manage vendors, personnel, and inventory across the supply chain. Data analytics and reporting from RS Analyze provide Supply Chain, OR and Sterile Processing leaders information they need to proactively take corrective action, leading to lower total costs," says ReadySet Surgical's Founder and CEO, Keerthi Kanubaddi.

"RS Analyze was developed jointly with ReadySet Surgical customers and includes those metrics on which hospital leaders expressed a desire to trend continuously and use as part of their vendor management and business review process. RS Analyze consolidates vendor and surgeon data to provide actionable insights on contract compliance, product standardization and utilization. Our customers expressed a desire to receive these data prior to the scheduled procedure date enabling actions that will reduce overall costs," says Anthony Shimkin, ReadySet Surgical's Chief Marketing Officer.

With the addition of RS Analyze, the ReadySet Surgical portfolio removes the threat of lost instrument charges, significantly reduces expedited freight charges, eliminates pricing discrepancies and improves contract compliance virtually from the first day of implementation. As a result of the platform's ability to compile actionable data, ReadySet can also work with major medical device manufacturers to capture synergies throughout the global supply chain. With the addition of RS Analyze, ReadySet Surgical is arming leaders from hospitals and device manufacturers with tools they need to reduce costs and create greater efficiencies.

ReadySet Surgical's comprehensive end-to-end platform also includes RS Track, RS Coordinate, and RS Capture, which debuted in September 2020. In combination with RS Analyze, these solutions reduce hard-dollar process costs and significantly reduce staff workload related to inventory management, guaranteeing savings opportunities for customers.

ReadySet Surgical is committed to introducing technology solutions that help healthcare systems and manufacturers work together to eliminate unnecessary process and product costs, while maximizing the focus on patient care activities.

To learn more about ReadySet Surgical's solutions for device tracking, real-time notifications, invoice reconciliation, and system reporting, click here.

About ReadySet Surgical

ReadySet Surgical's end-to-end surgical supply chain management solutions help hospitals improve compliance and avoid surgical delays by connecting surgical teams, sterile processing departments and device vendors, ensuring transparency in the patient-centered supply chain. Currently, more than 50 leading health systems use ReadySet Surgical. Headquartered in Cincinnati Ohio, ReadySet Surgical secured Series A funding in early 2020, which included investors like Jumpstart Inc. (lead investor), as well as CincyTech, Queen City Angels, Northcoast Ventures, and Kinetic Ventures. To learn more, visit www.readysetsurgical.com.

