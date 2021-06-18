ReadyWise Announces the Launch of Their 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Emergency Food Bundles

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise, a leader in Emergency Food Supplies, announces their 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season bundles release. The NOAA predicts another above-average hurricane season this year, which is why ReadyWise urges Americans to prepare today for peace of mind tomorrow. ReadyWise has the solution with their 72-Hour Hurricane Kit for only $39.99 and offers a fantastic deal for buy three, get one free family bundle.

"In 2020, we saw millions of Americans begin the journey to be prepared, but according to FEMA, more than 60% of Americans are not prepared for an emergency or natural disaster," comments Tim Lawlor, Marketing Director, ReadyWise. "It's our passion and duty to help our customers become better equipped to handle the unexpected."

As a guideline, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urges the public to be ready to be self-sufficient for at least three days in an emergency. ReadyWise has created a simple solution with the new Limited Edition 72-Hour Hurricane Kits where you just add water. The Kit includes 20 servings of breakfast and lunch/dinner entrees and 20 servings of milk with up to a 25-year shelf life.

This hurricane season, get prepared by taking 15% off all Survival Backpacks. These waterproof backpacks are filled with essential emergency food along with a first aid kit, multipurpose flashlights, rechargeable lantern, water filtration bottle, cooking essentials, and more. ReadyWise even has survival backpacks specifically for cats and dogs.

Even though making an emergency plan can be stressful, ReadyWise notes the importance of doing so beforehand, especially if you are in a situation where you need to evacuate. Taking these steps to prepare for the 2021 hurricane season will allow your family to respond better to disasters and mitigate unknown risks. You can visit the ReadyWise website for more information, including resources on more essentials for your survival kit and preparation instructions for your ReadyWise meals.

The ReadyWise Limited Edition 72 Hour Hurricane Emergency Kit and Survival Backpacks are now available for purchase on https://www.Readywise.com and Amazon or Walmart stores.

About ReadyWise: ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies. ReadyWise helps their customers prepare with their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to a 25-year shelf life. To learn more about ReadyWise and Readywise's products, visit https://www.ReadyWise.com

