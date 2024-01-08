ReadyWise, Authorized UN Supplier, Joins Forces with FAO to Provide Critical Emergency Meals in South Sudan

ReadyWise

08 Jan, 2024, 01:00 ET

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise, a trusted and authorized supplier of emergency food to the United Nations, is delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with the The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) This underscores ReadyWise's commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and providing essential sustenance in challenging environments.

ReadyWise Emergency Food on the move
ReadyWise Emergency Food on the move

As part of this collaboration, ReadyWise has supplied 5,000 emergency meals, a combination of nutritious Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner options, for FAO's operations in South Sudan, to support the urgent need for reliable food provisions for the dedicated staff working in the region.

The key benefits of the provided meals are the following:

  • Shelf-Life: Products can last up to 25 years. Easy to prepare. Just add water.
  • Small Portions: Individually packed in 4 serving pouches. This eliminates waste, consolidates storage space, and ensures variety and easy distribution.
  • Bucket System: Comes in stackable buckets that are easy to store and lightweight, so they can easily be transported to an emergency venue.

"We are grateful to have incorporated ReadyWise freeze-dried emergency meals into our operation, because of their superior shelf-life without refrigeration in harsh conditions, which is a key requirement for us. In humanitarian operations, having reliable and nutritious food is essential for maintaining the health and resilience of our staff, especially in emergencies", stated Mr Fabio Asso, UN FAO Security Specialist.

ReadyWise takes pride in providing high-quality, long-lasting emergency food solutions, and working with UN exemplifies the company's dedication to positively impacting global humanitarian efforts. The full range of ReadyWise products can be found on the following website: www.readywise.co.uk.

"We are thrilled to be working with FAO and to expand our presence in Africa, South Sudan", said Mr Kim Berknov, Vice President of EMEA. "We believe that our emergency food supplies can help people prepare for any situation, and we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality, nutritious food that can be stored for an extended period."

About ReadyWise: 
ReadyWise is a leading manufacturer of freeze-dried foods specializing in providing high-quality, long-lasting freeze-dried emergency meals. With a global focus on preparedness and resilience, ReadyWise is dedicated to providing households with preparedness solutions with headquarters in Europe and the United States. Learn more at www.readywise.co.uk.

About FAO: 
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. FAO works to achieve food security for all and ensure people have regular access to enough high-quality food for active, healthy lives. Learn more at https://www.fao.org/about/about-fao/en/.

Contact: Kim Berknov, +44-7771 544 905, [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311845/ReadyWise.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984787/ReadyWise_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReadyWise

Also from this source

ReadyWise, fournisseur autorisé des Nations Unies, s'associe à la FAO pour fournir des repas d'urgence au Sud-Soudan

ReadyWise, fournisseur autorisé des Nations Unies, s'associe à la FAO pour fournir des repas d'urgence au Sud-Soudan

ReadyWise, fournisseur de confiance et autorisé d'aliments de secours pour les Nations Unies, est ravi d'annoncer sa collaboration stratégique avec...
ReadyWise, ein autorisierter UN-Lieferant, kooperiert mit der FAO, um kritische Notfallmahlzeiten im Südsudan bereitzustellen

ReadyWise, ein autorisierter UN-Lieferant, kooperiert mit der FAO, um kritische Notfallmahlzeiten im Südsudan bereitzustellen

ReadyWise, ein vertrauenswürdiger autorisierter Zulieferer von Nahrungsmitteln für die Vereinten Nationen, hat eine strategische Zusammenarbeit mit...
