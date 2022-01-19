ReadyWorks and Access IT Automation Team up to Fully Automate Windows Lifecycle Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWorks, a leading digital platform conductor (DPC) provider, and Access IT Automation, an industry leader in automated application packaging and testing, today announced their technological partnership to fully automate Windows lifecycle management.

Combining ReadyWorks capabilities – data integration, analysis, workflow orchestration and automation – with Access IT Automation's application testing provides enterprises with an end-to-end solution that reduces the risk, cost and effort associated with the ongoing implementation of new Windows versions and updates, especially as enterprises begin to roll out Windows 11 to its users in 2022

"Understanding application compatibility with the latest Windows version is critical to minimizing business disruption during the migration process," said Andrew Sweeney, ReadyWorks Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "ReadyWorks connects to other IT and business systems to analyse information about endpoints, users, and applications, identifies risk and readiness, and automates the tasks needed to complete the migration – everything from end-user communications to scheduling to giving the command to other systems to execute the upgrade once all readiness criteria are met. Access IT Automation integrates very nicely into this process by automating the testing of these applications and then communicating to ReadyWorks that an application has been tested and will work with the latest Windows version."

"Our combined emphasis on leveraging automation for Windows servicing allows enterprise to reduce labor costs and accelerate OS updates to meet security and compliance requirements," said Tony Head, Access IT Automation CEO. "We're really excited about what this partnership means for customers who need a more agile, efficient approach to keeping pace with the annual cadence of Windows updates."

The convergence of several factors – increases in IT project backlog, labor and skills shortage, and anywhere operations – is driving companies to adopt technologies that help them overcome these challenges. ReadyWorks and Access IT Automation's partnership will help increase program efficiency and productivity while alleviating IT frustration.

About ReadyWorks

ReadyWorks is a digital platform conductor (DPC), an emerging technology that leverages AI and intelligent automation to reduce the risk and cost of IT infrastructure transformation. ReadyWorks fully orchestrates complex IT infrastructure transformation programs and provides companies with a way to ensure business continuity as these programs are carried out. Unlike legacy infrastructure management tools, which create data silos and introduce risk into IT programs, ReadyWorks serves as a central command and control platform to orchestrate these tools to deliver transformational business outcomes. The platform analyzes information about the entire IT estate – endpoints, users, applications, and all their interdependencies – defines the rules for change, and uses AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation to implement those changes. ReadyWorks provides IT teams with a holistic view of the environment, how future changes will impact that environment, and how and when those changes should be made so that users and business operations are not adversely impacted. For more information, visit www.ReadyWorks.com

About Access IT Automation

Access IT Automation offers an array of industry leading automation products to enable modern desktop. These tools offer organizations maximum agility, add 360-degree visibility, and create actionable insights across your entire IT estate, helping improve user experience and productivity, whilst slashing costs on outdated IT processes. Access IT Automation offers unique application packaging and testing capabilities, user/platform monitoring and reporting, along with digital experience visualization and remediations. Leveraging best-in-class automation technologies, Access IT Automation can take slow, manual IT processes associated with workspace and digital transformation management, migration projects, Work From Anywhere (WFA) initiatives, moves to cloud, or even application rollouts and turn these into a simple, fast, affordable process for your business, adding in the comfort of compliance and security at every step. Please visit www.AccessITAutomation.com for more information.

CONTACT: Lumina Communications for ReadyWorks

Ryan Chin / Michael Gallo

[email protected]

SOURCE ReadyWorks