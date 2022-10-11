ReadyWorks Partners with Unisys on Digital Workplace and Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions

Partnership helps organizations achieve IT infrastructure transformation goals faster and with less risk

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWorks, a digital platform conductor (DPC) provider, today announced a partnership with Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) through which the companies will deliver digital workplace solutions along with cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions.

Unisys brings its deep expertise in delivering digital workplace solutions and hybrid and multi-cloud solutions to the partnership, providing a holistic and efficient cloud experience for organizations. ReadyWorks enhances Unisys' capabilities to:

Deliver cloud migrations faster. ReadyWorks uses intelligent automation to collect, clean, and analyze information and then uses that information to orchestrate and transfer workflows and processes to the cloud. Coupled with Unisys' expertise in cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, these enhanced capabilities help organizations achieve maximum value while minimizing risk and cost of operational inefficiencies.

Enhance digital workplace experiences. ReadyWorks synthesizes information from the tools and systems used to monitor employee experience, helping companies identify and proactively address potential issues. Unisys and ReadyWorks provide unified endpoint management solutions that improve the end-user experience and enhance productivity while helping companies identify and mitigate potential security threats through every stage of IT asset lifecycle management.

This partnership is aimed to help companies achieve digital transformation goals faster while reducing risk and cost. Unisys uses the ReadyWorks platform to provide an accurate real-time view of organizations' IT estate, automate and orchestrate human and system workflows and improve program transparency with an immediate view of program status.

"The hybrid workplace is here to stay, and in order for businesses to succeed in this digital environment, it is vital that there are options available that reduce the cost and risks associated with this shift," said Paul Deur, ReadyWorks Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We look forward to collaborating closely with Unisys and being able to harness the strengths and capabilities of both companies to help organizations meet strategic business objectives."

"Our partnership with ReadyWorks enables us to deliver capabilities for clients by improving the employee experience to enhance productivity," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "This partnership is an opportunity to continue innovating for our clients in more efficient ways and helping them achieve digital transformation goals faster."

About ReadyWorks

ReadyWorks is a digital platform conductor (DPC), an emerging technology that leverages intelligent automation to reduce the risk and cost of IT infrastructure transformation. ReadyWorks fully orchestrates complex IT infrastructure transformation programs and provides companies with a way to ensure business continuity as these programs are carried out. Unlike legacy infrastructure management tools, which create data silos and introduce risk into IT programs, ReadyWorks serves as a central command and control platform to orchestrate these tools to deliver transformational business outcomes. The platform analyzes information about the entire IT estate – endpoints, users, applications, and all their interdependencies – defines the rules for change, and uses intelligent automation to implement those changes. ReadyWorks provides IT teams with a holistic view of the environment, how future changes will impact that environment, and how and when those changes should be made so that users and business operations are not adversely impacted. For more information, visit www.ReadyWorks.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

