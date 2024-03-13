Reaffirming Its Leadership in the Cloud Industry

Micro Logic becomes the first North American partner in the exclusive VMware by Broadcom Pinnacle Partners program

QUÉBEC CITY, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - "We're extremely proud to confirm this partnership," says Stéphane Garneau, President and CEO of Micro Logic. "After becoming a certified VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) over a decade ago and receiving the sovereign cloud certification in 2022, we're celebrating another accomplishment as the first company in North America to become a VMware by Broadcom Pinnacle Partner. We've moved from a select group to an even more exclusive circle of cloud providers!"

"Micro Logic is one of a hundred partners worldwide with this status, and only a handful in Canada, which positions us well to serve VMware customers," says Philippe Bédard, Vice-President, Cirrus Cloud at Micro Logic. "This recognition from a global leader confirms the value of Cirrus cloud and validates our plan to continue rolling out Cirrus across the country."

The highest level of Broadcom partnership

The invitation-only Pinnacle level is the highest level of VCSP partnership with Broadcom, which has less than 15 recognized partners across North America. This exclusive distinction places Micro Logic and its Cirrus cloud at the forefront of VMware cloud partners across the country.

After the multinational Broadcom acquired VMware in 2023, it tightened its certification criteria, restricting it to strategic expert partners focused on delivering value. This has led to a significant shift in the cloud partner ecosystem in Canada and globally. That is why Micro Logic is so excited to be one of the organizations on this very select list of clouds certified by Broadcom.

About Micro Logic

Micro Logic is a Canadian leader in digital transformation and one of the largest IT solutions providers in Canada. Its flagship product, Cirrus, is a world-class sovereign cloud offering unparalleled data security under Canadian laws and regulations.

