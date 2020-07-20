Reagan Foundation and GE Announce 10 Recipients of $40,000 Scholarships

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a virtual celebration on June 26, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in partnership with GE recognized this year's class of GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program award winners. The recipients are:

Parth Amin , from Van Nuys, California ; attending Dartmouth College

, from ; attending Dartmouth College Adina Cazacu-De Luca , from Severn, Maryland ; attending Columbia University

, from ; attending Michael Chen , from Green Cove Springs, Florida ; attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology

, from ; attending Elliott Detjen , from Draper, Utah ; attending Harvard University

, from ; attending Chase Eastham , from Somerset, Kentucky ; attending University of Kentucky

, from ; attending Creighton Harrington , from Loup City, Nebraska ; attending Chadron State College

, from ; attending Eleanor Hummel , from Louisville, Kentucky ; attending University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

, from ; attending Andrew Pasco , from Haddonfield, New Jersey ; attending California Institute of Technology

, from ; attending Braedon Price , from Bowling Green, Kentucky ; attending Harvard University

, from ; attending Emma Wiley , from Jackson, Ohio ; attending The Ohio State University

The ten students will receive $10,000 per year for up to four years towards college tuition and room and board. To date, the scholarship program, now in its tenth year, has awarded $7 million to 175 students.

"In these uncertain times, now more than ever, we need today's youth to be strong, hopeful and thought-provoking," said John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "We are honored to award college scholarships in President Reagan's name to these proactive, informed and engaged young adults, who will only continue to make a difference in their communities and our nation in the years to come."

"This year's recipients represent President Reagan's characteristics of leadership, optimism, service to others, and most importantly, persistence," said Tony Denhart, University Relations Director for GE. "As they embark on their journey in higher education during an unprecedented time, these traits will serve them well, and I look forward to seeing the lasting impact that they'll bring to their communities and the world."

The GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program has been cited by U.S. News and World Report as one of four "huge scholarships worth $10,000 or more" that students should seriously consider. The scholarship selection committee evaluated the applicants on four values personified by President Reagan: Leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship.

About The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute:

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is the nonprofit organization created by President Reagan himself and specifically charged by him with continuing his legacy and sharing his principles - individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy and national pride. The Foundation is a non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion and the award-winning Discovery Center, as well as the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's work in Washington, D.C.

The Reagan Library houses over 60 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers, over 1.6 million photographs, a half million feet of motion picture film, 25,000 audio recordings, 22,000 video recordings, and over 83,000 objects chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It also serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and his First Lady. www.reaganfoundation.org

About GE:

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com

Media Contacts:

Melissa Giller, Reagan Foundation

[email protected]

Jeff Caywood, GE

[email protected]

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

Related Links

https://www.reaganfoundation.org

