Reagan Lancaster Makes Big Moves at Lancaster Ranch

Lancaster Ranch also announced hiring Anthony Stockdale to oversee its 2-year-old program and help the ranches overall training program. Anthony is an Australian native that grew up on one of the queen's ranches, where his family managed the operation of over 100,000 acres. More recently, Anthony worked for Bobby Patton's ranch, the Rocking P Ranch in Aledo, Texas. They are thrilled to have hired Anthony.

In addition, Lancaster Ranch also dispersed of its interest in Desire a lil Pepto to Melinda Gamot in Palm Beach Florida. Reagan Lancaster was happy that "Woody" or Desire a lil Pepto got such a great home in Florida. Woody generated over $250,000 dollars in winnings and served the Lancaster Ranch well as an example of one of its best horses. Lancaster believed he was the best non-pro horse in the country, but did not have time to haul him around the world due to family commitments. Reagan Lancaster said, "I am so happy that Woody will get to be shown to show off his amazing ability."

Lancaster Ranch has also announced it will continue its long relationship with L & H cutting horses of Murchinson, Texas. Reagan Lancaster stated, "Lee Francois has had tremendous success with our horses in the winner circle and will continue to ride our best stock. Our plan is to raise and train horses until they are ready for Lee. We will work closely together to select the right horses for our program with Lee all through the process."

A little about Lancaster Ranch: It is located in the Horse Capital of Texas, and only 40 minutes from the Will Rogers Coliseum in Ft. Worth, Texas. Lancaster Ranch is a full service ranch which specializes in the many needs of the cutting horse industry. Historically, this property is known as the birthplace of Smart Little Lena. He was born in the front pasture by the entrance of the Lancaster Ranch.

Cutting horses runs deep in our veins, and in addition to our cutting horse expertise, Lancaster Ranch provides advanced herdsman care to the Angus cattle industry with strong maternal power in genetics. The Angus cattle program maintains a strong inventory of ready-to-go bulls with excellent EPD's, heifers, and cow-calf pairs meeting every buyer's needs. The ranch maintains some 400 female cows in its two locations.

For more details on Lancaster Ranch visit www.lancasterranch.net

If you'd like to know more about Reagan Lancaster, you can follow him at www.reaganlancaster.net or find him on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google Plus, or LinkedIn.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reagan-lancaster-makes-big-moves-at-lancaster-ranch-300669958.html

SOURCE Reagan Lancaster

Related Links

http://www.lancasterranch.net

