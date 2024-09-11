Reagan National Defense Forum to Convene December 6-7 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Sep 11, 2024, 16:04 ET
The eleventh annual defense summit will convene top leaders of the national security community.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has announced that the 11th annual Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on December 6-7, 2024.
RNDF brings together the defense and national security leaders from government and the private sector, including Members of Congress, current and former administration officials, senior military leadership, industry executives, technology innovators, and national security experts. The theme of RNDF 2024 will be "Peace Through Strength in a Time of Transition."
RNDF's primary objective is to review and assess policies that strengthen America's national defense in the context of the global threat environment. This annual gathering of the top minds in national security and defense will provide a unique perspective from policy leaders during a critical period of transition between presidential administrations. Media may apply for RNDF credentials here.
In 2023, RNDF hosted the following current and former government officials and military leaders as distinguished speakers:
- Hon. Lloyd J. Austin III, U.S. Secretary of Defense
- Hon. Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce
- Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force
- Adm. John C. Aquilino, Former Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
- Mr. Doug Beck, Director, Defense Innovation Unit
- Rep. Ken Calvert, Chair, House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee
- Hon. Gabe Camarillo, Undersecretary, U.S. Army
- Rep. Joe Courtney, U.S. Representative, Connecticut
- Sen. Kevin Cramer, U.S. Senator, North Dakota
- Sen. Joni Ernst, U.S. Senator, Iowa
- Sen. Deb Fischer, U.S. Senator, Nebraska
- Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy
- Gen. Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific
- Hon. Mike Gallagher, Former Chair, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party
- Mr. Stephen J. Hadley, Former U.S. National Security Advisor
- Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Former Chief, U.S. National Guard Bureau
- Hon. Frank Kendall, Secretary, U.S. Air Force
- Hon. William LaPlante, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment
- Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, Assistant Commandant, U.S. Marine Corps
- Rep. Seth Moulton, U.S. Representative, Massachusetts
- Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command
- Amb. Robert C. O'Brien, Former U.S. National Security Advisor
- Hon. Leon Panetta, Former U.S. Secretary of Defense
- Mr. Matthew Pottinger, Former U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Advisor
- Sen. Jack Reed, Chair, Senate Armed Services Committee
- Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander, U.S. Southern Command
- Sen. Mike Rounds, U.S. Senator, South Dakota
- Mr. Karl Rove, Former Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff, President George W. Bush
- Amb. Kevin Rudd, Ambassador of Australia to the United States
- Hon. Heidi Shyu, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering
- Rep. Adam Smith, Ranking Member, House Armed Services Committee
- Mr. Marc A. Thiessen, Former Chief Speechwriter, President George W. Bush
- Rep. Mike Waltz, U.S. Representative, Florida
- Sen. Roger Wicker, Ranking Member, Senate Armed Services Committee
- Rep. Rob Wittman, U.S. Representative, Virginia
Attendance at RNDF is by invitation only. Media who wish to attend must request credentials HERE and a member of the media relations team will follow up to confirm credentials.
What:
Reagan National Defense Forum
Who:
Members of Congress, civilian and military leadership of the Department of Defense, former officials, scholars, defense industry leaders, and members of the press
When:
Friday-Saturday, December 6-7, 2024
Where:
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
For more information, visit www.RNDF.org or follow @ReaganInstitute.
About the Reagan Foundation and Institute
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles – limited government, individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride. A globally recognized nonpartisan organization based in Simi Valley, CA, with a leading policy institute in Washington, DC, RRPFI delivers impactful public affairs programming, policy convenings and projects of national and international significance, and distinctive educational initiatives.
