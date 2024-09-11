Reagan National Defense Forum to Convene December 6-7 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

The eleventh annual defense summit will convene top leaders of the national security community.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has announced that the 11th annual Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on December 6-7, 2024.

RNDF brings together the defense and national security leaders from government and the private sector, including Members of Congress, current and former administration officials, senior military leadership, industry executives, technology innovators, and national security experts. The theme of RNDF 2024 will be "Peace Through Strength in a Time of Transition."

RNDF's primary objective is to review and assess policies that strengthen America's national defense in the context of the global threat environment. This annual gathering of the top minds in national security and defense will provide a unique perspective from policy leaders during a critical period of transition between presidential administrations. Media may apply for RNDF credentials here.

In 2023, RNDF hosted the following current and former government officials and military leaders as distinguished speakers:

Hon. Lloyd J. Austin III , U.S. Secretary of Defense

, U.S. Secretary of Defense Hon. Gina M. Raimondo , U.S. Secretary of Commerce

, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr ., U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

., U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin , Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force

, Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force Adm. John C. Aquilino , Former Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

, Former Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Mr. Doug Beck , Director, Defense Innovation Unit

, Director, Defense Innovation Unit Rep. Ken Calvert , Chair, House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee

, Chair, House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee Hon. Gabe Camarillo , Undersecretary, U.S. Army

, Undersecretary, U.S. Army Rep. Joe Courtney , U.S. Representative, Connecticut

, U.S. Representative, Sen. Kevin Cramer , U.S. Senator, North Dakota

, U.S. Senator, Sen. Joni Ernst , U.S. Senator, Iowa

, U.S. Senator, Sen. Deb Fischer , U.S. Senator, Nebraska

, U.S. Senator, Adm. Lisa Franchetti , Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy

, Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy Gen. Charles A. Flynn , Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific

, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific Hon. Mike Gallagher , Former Chair, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

, Former Chair, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Mr. Stephen J. Hadley , Former U.S. National Security Advisor

, Former U.S. National Security Advisor Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson , Former Chief, U.S. National Guard Bureau

, Former Chief, U.S. National Guard Bureau Hon. Frank Kendall , Secretary, U.S. Air Force

, Secretary, U.S. Air Force Hon. William LaPlante , U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment

, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney , Assistant Commandant, U.S. Marine Corps

, Assistant Commandant, U.S. Marine Corps Rep. Seth Moulton , U.S. Representative, Massachusetts

, U.S. Representative, Gen. Paul M. Nakasone , Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command

, Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command Amb. Robert C. O'Brien , Former U.S. National Security Advisor

, Former U.S. National Security Advisor Hon. Leon Panetta , Former U.S. Secretary of Defense

, Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Mr. Matthew Pottinger , Former U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

, Former U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Sen. Jack Reed , Chair, Senate Armed Services Committee

, Chair, Senate Armed Services Committee Gen. Laura J. Richardson , Commander, U.S. Southern Command

, Commander, U.S. Southern Command Sen. Mike Rounds , U.S. Senator, South Dakota

, U.S. Senator, Mr. Karl Rove , Former Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff, President George W. Bush

, Former Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff, President Amb. Kevin Rudd , Ambassador of Australia to the United States

, Ambassador of to Hon. Heidi Shyu , U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Rep. Adam Smith , Ranking Member, House Armed Services Committee

, Ranking Member, House Armed Services Committee Mr. Marc A. Thiessen , Former Chief Speechwriter, President George W. Bush

, Former Chief Speechwriter, President Rep. Mike Waltz , U.S. Representative, Florida

, U.S. Representative, Sen. Roger Wicker , Ranking Member, Senate Armed Services Committee

, Ranking Member, Senate Armed Services Committee Rep. Rob Wittman , U.S. Representative, Virginia

Attendance at RNDF is by invitation only. Media who wish to attend must request credentials HERE and a member of the media relations team will follow up to confirm credentials.

What: Reagan National Defense Forum Who: Members of Congress, civilian and military leadership of the Department of Defense, former officials, scholars, defense industry leaders, and members of the press When: Friday-Saturday, December 6-7, 2024 Where: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065

For more information, visit www.RNDF.org or follow @ReaganInstitute.

About the Reagan Foundation and Institute

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles – limited government, individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride. A globally recognized nonpartisan organization based in Simi Valley, CA, with a leading policy institute in Washington, DC, RRPFI delivers impactful public affairs programming, policy convenings and projects of national and international significance, and distinctive educational initiatives.

Contact:

Claude Chafin

[email protected]

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute