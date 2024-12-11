Reagan National Economic Forum Will Transform the Conversation on Strengthening the U.S. Economy

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute will host an inaugural economic summit in May 2025 with top leaders, thinkers, and innovators in business and economic policy.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute today announced a premier economic policy convening to be hosted at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, on May 29-30, 2025. The Reagan National Economic Forum (RNEF) will convene top policymakers, thought leaders, innovators, and C-Suite leaders.

RNEF will advance a central pillar of President Reagan's legacy of American economic prosperity driven by opportunity, innovation, and competitive markets. This first-of-its-kind event will convene U.S. leaders and innovators from iconic global brands and trailblazing entrepreneurs, as well as top policymakers and regulators. Together, participants will identify and shape solutions to the significant long-term challenges facing America's economy, and advance policies that drive growth and prosperity.

"RNEF will embody President Reagan's vision of a dynamic and competitive economy that fuels opportunity and prosperity for all Americans," said David Trulio, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "By convening leaders from across industries and government, we will inspire bipartisan, innovative solutions to the economic challenges of our time, securing U.S. economic leadership in the face of fierce global competition."

"We are excited to add RNEF to our signature policy convenings, building off the tremendous success of the Reagan National Defense Forum, the top defense leadership gathering in the country," said Roger Zakheim, Washington Director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

The mission of RNEF is to advance economic, fiscal, and monetary policies that will sustain and strengthen American opportunity, innovation, and prosperity in the context of fierce global competition, threats to America's national security, and significant domestic challenges. Key themes will be policy choices and reforms, leveraging strengths and opportunities, and global trade and economic security.

This bipartisan event will draw from U.S. leaders and innovators in the industrial, services, financial, technology, and energy sectors; current and former administration officials and Members of Congress; and prominent thought-leaders.

The Forum is guided by a distinguished Honorary Steering Committee, comprising:

Hon. Paul Ryan , Former Speaker of the House

, Former Speaker of the House Hon. Gina Raimondo , Secretary of Commerce

, Secretary of Commerce Hon. Kevin Brady , Former Chairman, House Committee on Ways and Means

, Former Chairman, House Committee on Ways and Means Hon. Mitch Daniels , Former Governor, Indiana

, Former Governor, Hon. Jason Furman , Former Chair, Council of Economic Advisors

, Former Chair, Council of Economic Advisors Hon. Steven Mnuchin , Former United States Secretary of the Treasury

, Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Hon. Leon Panetta , Former United States Secretary of Defense

, Former United States Secretary of Defense Hon. Gerald Parsky , Chairman, Aurora Capital Partners

, Chairman, Aurora Capital Partners Hon. Condoleezza Rice , Former United States Secretary of State

, Former United States Secretary of State Hon. Lawrence Summers , Former United States Secretary of the Treasury and Former Director of the National Economic Council

This month, RNEF Steering Committee Member Secretary Raimondo discussed the connection between national and economic security at the Reagan National Defense Forum, saying, "We have fundamentally recognized that national security, technological security, [and] economic security are linked."

Speakers for RNEF will be announced at a later date.

Attendance at RNEF is by invitation only. Media, including podcasters and substackers who wish to attend, must request credentials HERE and a member of the media relations team will follow up to confirm credentials.

What: Reagan National Economic Forum Who: Members of Congress, Executive Branch officials, policymakers, regulators, C-suite leaders, founders, former officials, scholars, and members of the press When: Thursday-Friday, May 29-30, 2025 Where: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065

For more information, visit www.RNEF.us or follow @ReaganInstitute.

About the Reagan Foundation and Institute

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with continuing his legacy and sharing his principles – individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy and national pride. The Foundation is a non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion, the award-winning Reagan Leadership Academy and the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's mission in Washington, D.C. The Reagan Library houses over 55 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers and over 60,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It also serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

Contact:

Kelsey Koberg Beymer

[email protected]

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute