REAGILA: An Atypical Antipsychotic Used in the Treatment of Schizophrenia and Manic or Mixed Episodes of Bipolar Disorder - Drug Insights and Market Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "REAGILA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about REAGILA for schizophrenia in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the REAGILA for schizophrenia in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the REAGILA for schizophrenia.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the REAGILA market forecast analysis for schizophrenia in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in schizophrenia.



Drug Summary



VRAYLAR/REAGILA (cariprazine) is an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia and manic or mixed episodes of bipolar disorder. The drug acts as a D2 and D3 receptor partial agonist, with high selectivity toward the D3 receptor. This mechanism is relatively unique since many other antipsychotics are D2 and 5-HT2A agonists. Action on the dopaminergic systems makes it also potentially useful as add-on therapy for major depressive disorder.



In September 2015, the FDA approved the drug, and was indicated in the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. VRAYLAR is also sold under the brand name REAGILA in Europe. VRAYLAR was discovered and co-developed by Gedeon Richter and is licensed by Allergan, in the US and Canada.



Dosage and Administration



The recommended dosage range is 1.5-6 mg once daily. The starting dosage is 1.5 mg daily and can be increased to 3 mg on the second day. Depending upon clinical response and tolerability, further dose adjustments can be made in 1.5 mg or 3 mg increments. The maximum recommended dosage is 6 mg daily. In short-term controlled trials, dosages above 6 mg daily do not confer increased effectiveness sufficient to outweigh dose-related adverse reactions.



Mechanism of Action



Cariprazine is a dopamine D3 and D2 receptor partial agonist with a preference for the D3 receptor. Cariprazine is also a partial agonist at the serotonin 5-HT1A receptor and acts as an antagonist at 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptors.



REAGILA Analytical Perspective

In-depth REAGILA Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of REAGILA for schizophrenia in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



REAGILA Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of REAGILA for schizophrenia covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for schizophrenia is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence REAGILA dominance.

Other emerging products for schizophrenia are expected to give tough market competition to REAGILA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of REAGILA in schizophrenia.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of REAGILA from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the REAGILA in schizophrenia.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. REAGILA Overview in Schizophrenia

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. REAGILA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of REAGILA in Schizophrenia

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of REAGILA in the 7MM for Schizophrenia

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of REAGILA in the United States for Schizophrenia

5.3.2. Market Size of REAGILA in Germany for Schizophrenia

5.3.3. Market Size of REAGILA in France for Schizophrenia

5.3.4. Market Size of REAGILA in Italy for Schizophrenia

5.3.5. Market Size of REAGILA in Spain for Schizophrenia

5.3.6. Market Size of REAGILA in the United Kingdom for Schizophrenia

5.3.7. Market Size of REAGILA in Japan for Schizophrenia



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/diyouh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

esearch and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets