Reagle Launches Gateway for Its Smart Deadbolt Lock

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reagle Home, an established Taiwanese smart lock solutions provider, today announced Reagle Gateway, a powerful add-on for Reagle Smart Deadbolt Lock that enables its users to enjoy various remote control features without the need for any monthly subscription fees.

Gateway boosts remote capabilities of Reagle smart locks

Reagle Gateway requires a power outlet located near an installed Reagle Smart Deadbolt, as well as a wireless network and an Internet connection. Gateway significantly expands the functionality of Smart Deadbolt. It allows a user to lock/unlock their door lock, change their lock's configuration, see its status or create customized access codes - all completely remotely and from anywhere.

In addition, users will now be able to receive live access notifications, as well as battery warnings, and view detailed access logs of all lock activities on their phones.

Reagle Gateway is available on Amazon.com and sells at an introductory price of $59 USD. On top of that, Reagle Home will offer significant temporary discounts to its existing customers to reward early supporters.

About Reagle Home

Reagle offers smart home products and solutions that enable its users to not only keep their belongings safe but also provide them with unparalleled convenience and peace of mind. Reagle Smart Deadbolt serves smart home enthusiasts but also facilitates the daily lives of rental owners, Airbnb hosts and guests, family members, housekeepers, babysitters, dog walkers, delivery service workers and many more. Reagle Home is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. For more information about Reagle, please visit www.reagle.io.

