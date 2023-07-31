Real American Hardwood Coalition Launches Build Your World Campaign in Partnership with Magnolia Network

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real American Hardwood Coalition (RAHC), the domestic hardwood industry's consumer promotion initiative, recently launched its new Build Your World™ advertising campaign to promote Real American Hardwood® flooring, cabinetry, furniture, and millwork. In partnership with Magnolia Network, the integrated, digital campaign will run through January 29, 2024.

When it comes to selecting materials for our homes and offices, the authenticity and attributes of Real American Hardwood relate to the uniqueness and lifestyles of each and every one of us. Capture your spirit of individuality and Build Your World with Real American Hardwood.
"An advertising campaign on this scale is a first for the American hardwood industry," says Michael Martin, president and CEO of the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). "For decades, misinformation has spread and the industry has seen market share slip away to alternative products that offer the wood look, without any of the benefits of real wood. Through the Build Your World campaign, our industry is showing how Real American Hardwood products offer unmatched aesthetics, natural durability, and lasting value—as well as why they are healthier for our homes and environment. And Magnolia Network is the perfect partner to share these stories."

Developed by CANVAS United, the campaign relates the authenticity and attributes of Real American Hardwood products to the uniqueness and lifestyles of consumers. Five different vignettes capture the spirit of individuality in real-life settings, encouraging consumers to envision how they can build their world with hardwood.

"As long-time partners to the RAHC, we're excited to see the Build Your World campaign launch. We're particularly proud of this campaign's capacity to highlight both the emotional and rational benefits of hardwood," said Mark Lainas, president of CANVAS United. "Leveraging entertaining yet poignant storytelling in the creative will feel relatable to consumers across the country, and allows us to showcase not just the beauty of American hardwoods, but the lasting value of the products." 

The ad campaign will run on the Magnolia Network channel, as well as on Magnolia and discovery+ digital streaming platforms. Magnolia Network is available through cable and satellite providers; Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV services; and Magnolia, HGTV, discovery+, and Max streaming apps. The campaign also includes digital and social media components.

To learn more about the Build Your World campaign and Real American Hardwood products, visit realamericanhardwood.com/build-your-world.

Editor's Notes: Photography is available upon request. Real American Hardwood is a registered trademark and Build Your World is a trademark of the Real American Hardwood Coalition.

