Real America's Voice Español Launches on The Roku Channel

RAV Español expands its reach to Spanish-speaking viewers through one of the world's largest streaming platforms.

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real America's Voice Español announced Tuesday that its Spanish-language news channel is now available on Roku's free streaming service, The Roku Channel, throughout the United States.

"Real America's Voice has partnered with Roku for almost six years," said Parker Sigg, Vice President of Real America's Voice at Performance One Media. "The addition of Real America's Voice Español reflects Roku's ongoing interest to provide viewers of all backgrounds with content driven by faith, family, and freedom."

Roku is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025), giving Real America's Voice Español access to a large and deeply engaged audience. Joining The Roku Channel represents a significant growth opportunity for RAV Español, expanding its national distribution, increasing visibility among Spanish-speaking viewers, and strengthening its ability to compete with traditional mainstream news outlets by offering live news coverage, original programming, and commentary focused on American politics, culture, and current events.

Real America's Voice Español features a robust slate of original programming including The Right News Show en Español with Javier Negre, RAV Noticias con Verónica Silveri, and On the Line with Oscar "El Blue" Ramirez. Recently, RAV Español featured a 1-hour interview with Javier Negre and Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

Real America's Voice Español will be available on The Roku Channel nationwide beginning August 11.

SOURCE Real America’s Voice