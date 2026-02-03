Real America's Voice is Coming to Prime Video

RAV joins Live TV lineup

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real America's Voice announced today that its FAST news channel will launch on Prime Video today, expanding access to Real America's Voice programming on Prime Video.

The launch brings Real America's Voice to Prime Video customers nationwide, featuring live news coverage, original content, and commentary focused on American politics, culture, and current events. Customers will have access to 20 hours per day of live Real America's Voice programming, including shows like War Room with Steve Bannon, The Charlie Kirk Show, and Bolling!.

"This is a big moment for Real America's Voice," said Parker Sigg, Vice President of Real America's Voice at Performance One Media. "This expansion allows us to meet viewers where they already are and continue building momentum. We're excited to make our programming even more accessible and bring Real America's Voice to a wider audience."

In addition to the Real America's Voice launch, WeatherNation is scheduled to launch as a FAST channel on February 3, 2026, further expanding the platform's live news and information offerings.

Real America's Voice will be available on Prime Video beginning February 3.

SOURCE Real America's Voice