Real America's Voice Network Airs Exclusive Interview With 45th President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive interview with John Fredericks which aired live on the Real America's Voice network Wednesday morning, 45th President Donald Trump criticized the Biden Administration's controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"It's the most incompetent thing I've ever seen," Trump said. "We went 18 months without having one soldier shot. I wanted to leave but I wanted to leave with victory and dignity... I wanted every ounce of equipment," he continued.

Biden's hasty Afghanistan withdrawal was "the greatest form of incompetence," Trump sad. "I've never seen anything like it," he continued. The 45th President also noted that, in contrast to the Biden Administration's complete yet seemingly unplanned withdrawal, his administration had a plan "to take everything. First civilians. Then equipment... We were going to keep Bagram."

The exclusive interview also touched on several other subjects, including the state of the U.S. intelligence community, Republican leadership, and vaccine mandates.

On the intelligence community, Trump told Fredericks that, "when I got there there was a rot and stench live I've never seen before anywhere in anything."

On Republican leadership, the 45th President made his feelings clear. "Mitch McConnell should not be the leader. He's done a terrible job," he said. "Too bad I didn't primary him in Kentucky because we could have won," he continued.

On vaccines and vaccine mandates, President Trump said that while he was proud of his administration's achievement in making vaccines available so quickly, he did not support mandating that people take them.

"You have to maintain your freedoms, and a lot of people don't want to take them," Trump said. "I am a believer in the vaccine… but at the same time I have to tell you, you can't mandate it, you can't force it," he continued. "It's a very contentious subject. But I will say this, the vaccines, I'm very proud of what we did… I'm very proud of it… I've saved millions of lives."

