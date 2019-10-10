Real 'Beauty and the Beast' Rose Will Last Forever Without Water or Sunlight

Available is many styles and colors, including their legendary gold roses , each flower is permanently mounted inside a removable glass dome and everything is completely hand made one at a time. No two roses are completely alike making for a truly custom product.

How do they do it? According to founder Michael David, they uses a process known as electroforming with a proprietary twist. While electroforming by itself has been around a very long time, perfecting the application to real roses is a skill that took Forever Rose over 20 years to master. The roses will literally last forever without water or sunlight.

Forever Rose has been producing these amazing preserved flowers since 1996, and with the popularity of the Beauty and the Beast Rose, creating an Enchanted Rose seemed like the next logical step for the company. According to the company, this rose has become their most popular rose to date, mostly because there is nothing else like it in the entire World.

Prices for standard Forever Roses start at just $65 and Enchanted Roses start around $140. You can view the full selection of roses on the company's website.

Contact: service@theforeverrose.com, 570-798-7095

