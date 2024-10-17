Real Betis Partners with StubHub North America to Reach Wider International Fan Base and Offer Fans Enhanced Access

The World's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to live events becomes the Official North America Ticketing Partner of the Club.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, today announced a multi-year partnership with Real Betis Balompié. This strategic alliance which designates StubHub as The Official North America Ticketing Partner of Real Betis, is designed to expand fan engagement, improve access and drive revenue for one of Spain's most beloved football clubs.

Key Aspects of the Partnership:

Expanding Fan Engagement: Travel to international events by U.S. buyers was up 80% in 2023, according to StubHub's Year in Live Experiences Report, and it's a trend that's continuing this year. StubHub is a truly global ticketing platform – available in 195 countries, 33 languages and 49 currencies. By leveraging StubHub's industry leading footprint in North America , Real Betis will be able to reach new audiences, drive brand exposure and unlock additional marketing opportunities.

Travel to international events by U.S. buyers was up 80% in 2023, according to StubHub's Year in Live Experiences Report, and it's a trend that's continuing this year. StubHub is a truly global ticketing platform – available in 195 countries, 33 languages and 49 currencies. By leveraging StubHub's industry leading footprint in , Real Betis will be able to reach new audiences, drive brand exposure and unlock additional marketing opportunities. Simplifying Ticket Access: Acquiring tickets to European football matches is difficult for fans in North America . Access is restricted to members and inventory is limited. With this partnership, StubHub will distribute primary tickets on its user-friendly platform, thus making it easier for North American-based fans to attend matches at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Acquiring tickets to European football matches is difficult for fans in . Access is restricted to members and inventory is limited. With this partnership, StubHub will distribute primary tickets on its user-friendly platform, thus making it easier for North American-based fans to attend matches at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Unlocking Additional Revenue: With more North American fans attending games and engaged with the club, Los Verdiblancos can unlock new marketing opportunities and generate additional revenue both during matches and beyond.

Real Betis Balompié's CEO, Ramón Alarcón Rubiales, added, "We are proud to announce this important agreement for us. As a leading marketplace in North America, StubHub is uniquely positioned to help us grow our fanbase overseas. We value StubHub's ability to drive fan engagement and look forward to exploring the mutual benefits this collaboration can bring to our fans, the club and LaLiga. Real Betis has one of the most important stadiums in LaLiga, with one of the most passionate atmospheres in the competition. We believe this could be a great opportunity for fans to get to know us and experience the passion of Spanish football in our home, with the support of StubHub."

This distribution model – called direct issuance - enables rights holders to directly distribute primary inventory on StubHub's marketplace and is a significant focus for the company. This retail distribution approach aims to support the industry by utilizing StubHub's robust data intelligence, globally-scaled technology platform and unique ticket marketing capabilities to further reach and attract new customers and drive increased revenue. Simultaneously, the direct issuance distribution model allows StubHub to provide buyers with a wider selection of tickets.

"As a global marketplace serving customers across more than 200 countries and territories between StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, we're thrilled to bring North American fans much closer to the excitement of LaLiga, fueling global demand for one of Spain's greatest football clubs," said Cris Miller, Chief Business Officer of StubHub. "Soccer has had a banner year in the U.S., with fans coming out in record numbers for MLS and Copa America. We can't wait to give these fans an opportunity to see league fixtures in Spain at the Estadio Benito Villamarin." Tickets are available now on StubHub for this season's Real Betis matches, including the highly anticipated international fixture against FC Copenhagen on October 24th.

For more information on tickets and to access the StubHub platform, visit StubHub.

About StubHub

StubHub is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in 200 countries and territories in 33 languages and 48 available currencies. With more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater – StubHub offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences, with every order backed by our FanProtect Guarantee and global and 24/7 customer service support.

About Real Betis Balompié

Founded in 1907 in the city of Seville, Real Betis Balompié is one of the historic clubs in Spanish football, winning LaLiga in 1935 and the Copa del Rey in 1977, 2005, and 2022—Spain's two most important national titles. The Club has more than 400 official fan clubs spread all over the world and a large fan base, with 50,741 season ticket holders, along with a corporate membership of more than 80,000 people. Real Betis plays its matches at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, which has a capacity of 60,721 spectators, making it the fourth-largest stadium in LaLiga.

SOURCE StubHub