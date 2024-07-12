Real California Cow's Milk Cheeses Bring Home 31 Awards at American Cheese Society Meeting in Buffalo, New York

California Cheese and Dairy Producers Win a total of 53 Cheeses in Annual Celebration of North American Makers

TRACY, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cow's milk cheese and dairy processors that use the Real California Milk seal brought home 31 awards during the 2024 annual cheese competition held by the American Cheese Society (ACS) in Buffalo, New York.

The American Cheese Society recognizes the finest cheeses and dairy products made in the Americas. A total of 1,596 cheese and cultured dairy products were entered into the competition. Cheeses made with California cow's milk had a strong showing this year in a field of 142 organizations representing North America.

California cheesemakers won a total of 53 awards – with Real California cow's milk cheeses bringing home 31 prizes: 8 first place, 11 second place and 12 third place awards in this year's judging. Highlights from these wins include:

Central Valley Cheese/Karoun, Turlock – 6 awards, 1 st place each for Smoked String Cheese and Honey Yogurt; 2 nd each for Labne, Whole Milk Yogurt and Yogurt Thirumala; and 3 rd for Marinated String Cheese.

– 6 awards, 1 place each for Smoked String Cheese and Honey Yogurt; 2 each for Labne, Whole Milk Yogurt and Yogurt Thirumala; and 3 for Marinated String Cheese. Marquez Brothers International, San Jose – 5 awards, 1 st place each for Mango Drinkable Yogurt and Guava Drinkable Yogurt; 2 nd place for Strawberry Drinkable Yogurt; and 3 rd place each for Strawberry Banana Drinkable Yogurt and Piña Colada Drinkable Yogurt.

– 5 awards, 1 place each for Mango Drinkable Yogurt and Guava Drinkable Yogurt; 2 place for Strawberry Drinkable Yogurt; and 3 place each for Strawberry Banana Drinkable Yogurt and Piña Colada Drinkable Yogurt. Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Pt. Reyes – 4 awards, 1 st place for Toma Truffle; 2 nd place for Truffle Brie; and 3 rd place each for Bay Blue and Fennel Blue.

place for Toma Truffle; 2 place for Truffle Brie; and 3 place each for Bay Blue and Fennel Blue. Marin French Cheese , Petaluma – 3 awards, 2 nd place each for Camembert and Petite Breakfast; 3 rd place for Petite Truffle.

, – 3 awards, 2 place each for Camembert and Petite Breakfast; 3 place for Petite Truffle. Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Willows – 3 awards, 1 st place for Gina Marie Cream Cheese; 3 rd place each for Organic Unsalted Butter and Plain Yogurt.

place for Gina Marie Cream Cheese; 3 place each for Organic Unsalted Butter and Plain Yogurt. Fiscalini Farmstead, Modesto – 2 awards, 2 nd place each for Old World Cheddar and Truffle Cheddar.

– 2 awards, 2 place each for Old World Cheddar and Truffle Cheddar. Rumiano Cheese Company, Crescent City – 2 awards, 2 nd place for Dry Jack; 3 rd place for Organic Original Ghee.

– 2 awards, 2 place for Dry Jack; 3 place for Organic Original Ghee. Belfiore Cheese Company, Berkeley – 1 award, 3 rd place for Farmer's Cheese.

– 1 award, 3 place for Farmer's Cheese. Bellwether Farmers, Petaluma – 1 award, 1 st place for Crème Fraîche.

– 1 award, 1 place for Crème Fraîche. Cheese Bits, Riverbank – 1 award, 3 rd place for Wood Smoked Mozzamini Pearls.

place for Wood Smoked Mozzamini Pearls. Cowgirl Creamery, Petaluma – 1 award, 2 nd place for Wagon Wheel.

– 1 award, 2 place for Wagon Wheel. Joseph Farms, Atwater – 1 award, 1 st place for Monterey Jack.

– 1 award, 1 place for Monterey Jack. Nicasio Valley Cheese Company, Nicasio – 1 award, 3rd place for Halleck Creek .

In total, 13 Real California cow's milk cheese and dairy companies won awards for products made with Real California Milk from the state's more than 1,100 family dairy farms using some of the most sustainable dairy practices in the world. Sierra Nevada Cheese Company and Bellwether Farms also received awards, four and one respectively, for non-cow's milk cheeses that do not carry the Real California Milk seal.

Non cow's milk California cheesemakers had a strong showing with Laura Chenel picking up seven awards, Cypress Grove and Shooting Star Creamery each winning three, and Central Coast Creamery and Pennyroyal Farm winning two each.

California is the second largest cheese producing state in the nation, responsible for more than 2.4 billion pounds of cheese. Real California cheeses and dairy products are available at retailers throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Asia. For more information, visit: RealCaliforniaMilk.com. For more information on ACS competition winners and the ACS Conference, go to cheesesociety.org.

