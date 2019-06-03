Real Capital Analytics Announces $115 Million Investment by Susquehanna

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Capital Analytics, Inc. (RCA), a global leader in commercial real estate (CRE) data and analytics, announced today that it has raised $115 million from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE).

"This investment marks a new stage in our evolution and positions RCA for continued growth well into the future," said Bob White, RCA's founder and CEO. "My team and I are confident that SGE will provide tremendous support, expertise, and financial flexibility to RCA."

An industry pioneer since 2000, RCA provides the most timely and reliable transaction information and analysis covering asset prices, capital flows and investment trends in the commercial property industry. Across the globe, the most active investors, lenders, brokers and advisors depend on RCA's comprehensive data and unique insight to formulate investment strategy, assess risk, source new opportunities and execute transactions.

"RCA is the clear leader in commercial property transaction information," says Scott Feldman, Managing Director of SGE. "We've gotten to know Bob White and the RCA team over the last decade and could not be more excited to support RCA as it continues to transform the commercial real estate industry."

The investment is the largest ever growth financing garnered by a commercial real estate technology and information business. The SGE investment was comprised of Series B equity as well as debt. Proceeds were used in part to redeem Series A shares issued in 2007 to a unit of Daily Mail and General Trust plc. Following the transaction, RCA founder Bob White will continue in his current role as CEO and, along with RCA employees, maintain a controlling stake in the company.

About Real Capital Analytics

RCA is the foremost authority on the deals, the players and the trends that drive the commercial real estate investment markets. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, the firm also maintains offices in San Jose, London and Singapore. RCA's global database of commercial property transactions spans 172 countries, covering more than $18 trillion of transactions linked to over 200,000 investor and lender profiles. To learn more, please visit us at www.rcanalytics.com.

About Susquehanna Growth Equity

Susquehanna Growth Equity, LLC (SGE) invests in growth stage technology companies in the software, information services, internet and financial technology sectors. SGE is backed by a unique and patient source of capital, which enables the firm to give management teams and entrepreneurs freedom and flexibility to maximize growth. The firm has invested over 1 billion dollars in 51 companies over the last 13 years, and has portfolio companies across the US, Canada, EU, and Israel. To learn more, please visit www.sgep.com.

