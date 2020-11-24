Real Coconut Kitchen Launches Healthy Online Marketplace and Extended Delivery as Dine-In Shuts Down Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Coconut Kitchen , the conscious gathering space for healing, sustainable foods created by Daniella Hunter, announced today the opening of Real Coconut Market , a highly curated, conscious online grocer offering weekly deliveries of the restaurants' house-made pantry staples, artisanal products, ready-to-heat meals and supplements that are clean, sustainable, digestible, as well as gluten, grain and dairy-free. Wellness seekers within 25 miles of the Malibu kitchen can order the full range of Market items for delivery, while shoppers nationwide can order a selection of shelf-stable baked goods, snacks, supplements and sweets.

"Although our restaurant doors have only been open in Malibu for a short time, we have quickly experienced the immense desire for clean-eating options that are easy and delicious," said Daniella Hunter, founder of Real Coconut Kitchen and Market. "While diners are currently unable to enjoy a nutritious meal in person with us, we are adapting to the times and the Market was the perfect solution. We are honored to bring our sustainable, plant-based, better-for-you offerings directly from our kitchen to our guests' kitchens."

The Market offers many of the house-made ingredients crafted for Real Coconut Kitchen menu items, such as artisanal vegan coconut cheeses, coconut yogurts, grain-free breads and brownies, and clean and convenient ready-to-heat meals such as curries, enchiladas and sliders. Recently launched , the full range of Real Coconut Kitchen made-from-scratch menu items are also available for curbside pick-up including savory all-day breakfasts, bowls, salads, broths, burritos, plus sweet treats and healthful, hydrating tonics and Phyto juices.

To place an order, shoppers can visit realcoconutmarket.com or call 424-644-0535. All market orders must be placed by 10 a.m. on the day before delivery and will be delivered on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to the following areas: Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Venice Beach, Mar Vista, Playa Vista, West LA, Culver City, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Tarzana. Real Coconut Kitchen all-day menu items are available for delivery or pickup via Postmates , DoorDash , ChowNow .

"We have always sought to provide a healthy neighborhood kitchen solution to Malibu and across Los Angeles," said Charlie Stuart Gay, Chairman of Real Coconut Kitchen. "Now, with the recent COVID stay-at-home order, our mission to serve customers and make a positive impact on our community is more important than ever before."

About Real Coconut Kitchen:

Born on the beaches of Tulum, Real Coconut Kitchen is a conscious eatery created to nourish its customers while nurturing the world. Real Coconut Kitchen is a fusion of the cleanest, most sustainable and most digestible food philosophies in a menu craved by vegans, meat eaters and the allergy and food sensitive alike. All foods are sourced directly from growers, prioritizing native ingredients and regenerative practices that go beyond 'healthy' to make a positive impact. Visit Real Coconut Kitchen at Malibu Country Mart, Los Angeles and Sanará Hotel Tulum , Mexico, or experience the restaurant's artisanal house-made staples through Real Coconut Market's local and nationwide delivery. Real Coconut Kitchen is the creation of Daniella Hunter , proprietor of Sanará Hotel, author of Nourish Yourself, Nurture Our World cookbook, founder of Real Coconut snacks and curator of By Daniella Hunter conscious goods. For more information, please visit realcoconutkitchen.com or follow on Instagram @realcoconutkitchen .

