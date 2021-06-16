Real Dads Overcome Obstacles to be Present in Their Kids' Lives in New "#Dadication" PSAs

The new PSAs, available in English and Spanish, showcase the diverse experiences of four real dads: Durrell, Joseph, Juan and Quintavious. Though their stories vary—touching on tough topics like addiction and immigration—each dad shares a commitment to being there for their kids through parenting highlights and challenges.

"When you're a parent, every day that you spend with your children is a day that matters for their development," said Heidi Arthur, Chief Campaign Development Officer at the Ad Council. "The dads featured in the campaign beautifully demonstrate the importance of showing 'dadication' and making it a priority to spend meaningful time with your kids, even in the face of challenging circumstances."

According to the newly released 2020 U.S. Census data, 2 million more children live in a home with their father present than 10 years ago. Though an involved father significantly contributes to happier and healthier children regardless of whether they live in the home, this data helps to illustrate a positive opportunity for dads to be more present and engaged parents.

"This national fatherhood media campaign reminds us that loving, nurturing fathers come from all walks of life. The fathers featured are incredibly inspirational; they rose above challenges in their lives, in order to be there for their children, no matter what," said ACF Acting Assistant Secretary JooYeun Chang. "I'm thrilled to be part of a campaign to promote '#Dadication' – after all, when fathers are actively and positively involved with their kids, the whole family does better."

"This series of #Dadication PSA's come at a time when heartwarming but personal stories of fatherhood are welcomed," said Kenneth Braswell, Project Director at the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse and Chief Executive Officer for Fathers Incorporated. "The year has been challenging and we hope that narratives like these impart both the seriousness and the importance of fatherhood."

The campaign's concept of "#Dadication" exemplifies the numerous ways fathers can be present for their children, even through financial uncertainty, periods of separation and demanding schedules. Developed by advertising agency Campbell Ewald, who volunteered to participate in this project without any monetary compensation, the PSAs will appear in donated time and space nationwide in all formats, including TV, radio, digital, out-of-home and print. The campaign also encourages dads to share their own stories of "#Dadication" on social media, and to visit Fatherhood.gov for tips and resources for spending meaningful time with their kids.

"These #Dadication films are filmed in a 'docu-cinematic' style to capture the raw beauty of being a dad," said David Mackereth, Executive Creative Director at Campbell Ewald. "It's a beauty I know firsthand as I often worked on this project while sitting next to my work from home 'coworker,' my seven-year-old daughter."

Since 2013, the campaign has received over $269 million in donated media value, resulting in over 24.2 billion audience impressions across the country.

###

ABOUT THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology, and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

ABOUT THE ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES (ACF)

ACF supports programs that focus on responsible fatherhood, such as the Responsible Fatherhood grant program administered by the Office of Family Assistance (OFA). Since 2006, OFA has funded organizations across the United States to provide services and activities designed to promote Responsible Fatherhood (RF). On September 29, 2020, OFA will fund a fourth cohort of RF demonstration grants that are designed to:

strengthen positive father-child engagement and improve healthy relationships (including couple and co-parenting);

improve employment and economic mobility opportunities; and

promote or sustain marriage.

These programs are part of ACF's community-based efforts to promote strong, healthy family formation and maintenance, responsible fatherhood and parenting, and reentry opportunities for fathers returning from incarceration.

ABOUT CAMPBELL-EWALD

Campbell Ewald is a U.S.-based full service, fully integrated advertising and marketing communications agency with over 100 years of know how. The agency provides both traditional and specialized capabilities including advertising; insights and strategic planning; creative development; integrated content strategy and creation; CRM; media planning and buying; in-house production; and analytics. With offices in Detroit, Los Angeles and New York, Campbell Ewald has been recognized as one of Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and one of the top 10 agencies in North America by the Warc 100. The agency's work on behalf of clients has been honored by, among others, the Cannes International Advertising Festival, the Effies, the One Show, the AAF Mosaic Awards, the ECHO Awards and ADWEEK.

ABOUT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS)

HHS supports responsible fatherhood in diverse ways. Because engaged fathers strengthen families and contribute to healthy outcomes for children, many HHS programs integrate support for fathers. These include Head Start, child support programs, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL RESPONSIBLE FATHERHOOD CLEARINGHOUSE (NRFC)

The National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse (NRFC) is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS') Administration for Children and Families' (ACF's) Office of Family Assistance (OFA) to assist policymakers, practitioners, and fathers to promote and support responsible fatherhood. NRFC provides evidence-informed materials, resources, and tools including timely information on fatherhood issues, and access to print and electronic publications.

SOURCE Ad Council