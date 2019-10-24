Real Deal Brazil Announces Contest Winner

GREENVILLE, N.C., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Deal Brazil https://realdealbrazil.com asked movie goers to vote online for which hat they prefer on Woody Harrelson – The Real Deal Brazil Original Tarp Hat in Zombieland or the prim and proper felt hat in Zombieland 2.

The contest started on September 20th and the winner was selected on October 3rd. The response was overwhelming with 97.9% voting for The Real Deal Brazil Original Tarp Hat in Zombieland and only 2.1% voting for the hat in Zombieland 2

Real Deal Brazil Contest Winner Morgan H. Contest Prize Package

Morgan H. from Australia won the $500.00 prize package which included:

2 Original Real Deal Brazil Tarp Hats

1 Blanco Recife Duffle bag

1 Iguape messenger bag

1 Bariri Bi-Fold Wallet

1 Bauru Tri-Fold Wallet

2 Wind Straps

2 Coconut Hat Bands

Here at Real Deal Brazil, we take pride in manufacturing some of the toughest hats you can get. Our Original Tarp Hat not only captures the handsome ruggedness of a product built to last- it actually holds up! Unlike the delicate wool hat that is being featured in the new movie, the RDB Tarp Hat is easy to clean, shape, and loves the water! There is no doubt that these recycled tarp hats are the perfect accessory to take into battle against zombies or on an afternoon hike. In fact, many users prefer their hats a little roughed up- it adds character! With that in mind, it is a shame that the Zombieland producers selected a hat that looks nothing like our Original Real Deal Brazil Hat! Clearly, they got it right the first time.

About Real Deal Brazil

Hosting a product line that ranges from vests to hat straps, RealDealBrazil.com carries some of the internet's highest quality and most durable outdoor accessories. Specially made out of old canvas tarps discarded by Brazilian trucking companies after lengthy use our repurposed products are made to withstand hammering rains, scalding heat, harsh winds, frost and ice, and all other manners you have instore! With free economy shipping on orders within the continental United States, don't hesitate to hop online and snag yourself an item that is as ready as you are for your best adventure yet!

