Real Deal Brazil Takes the Stress Out of Holiday Shopping with its 2018 Holiday Gift Guide for Adventure and Outdoors Enthusiasts

GREENVILLE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday shopping can be a stressful time as shoppers search to find the perfect gift for everyone on their list. In fact, according to a study published in the New York Post, 56 percent of Americans find holiday gift shopping to be the most stressful part of the holidays. To help elevate holiday shopping stress, Real Deal Brazil, the company responsible for Woody Harrelson's iconic hat in the Hollywood blockbuster hit "Zombieland," today revealed its 2018 Holiday Gift Guide for Adventure and Outdoors Enthusiasts.

The Original Real Deal Brazil Tarp Hat features authentic salvaged truck tarp and reclaimed steel from truck tires, and can handle rough journeys through harsh elements and shifting climates. Real Deal Brazil offers hat and bag combos, including the Olinda Tote & Floppy Travel Hat Combo, for a quick way to gear up from head to toe for your Real Deal Adventures.

Perfect for those seeking new adventures, Real Deal Brazil offers a collection of unique one-of-a-kind indestructible hats, bags, and accessories made from 100 percent recycled canvas tarps from Brazil. After making cross-country trips and protecting cargo from the country's rugged terrain and extreme weather, Brazilian trucking companies throw these canvas tarps away, which Real Deal Brazil then recycles to create a variety of durable and unique products. Real Deal Brazil products made from this recycled materials are distinctly different, carrying along the history and story of the canvas tarp's former life. These products are not only environmentally friendly, but they also have the ultimate cool-factor unlike any other hat, bag or accessory available this holiday season.

"A big shout out to @realdealbrazil for outfitting us this season. We've beaten their gear up over and over and it still holds up against Florida's crazy weather!" -- @aarongetsoutside

Real Deal Brazil's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide features a selection of unique, indestructible hats, bags and accessories that are versatile to withstand every day adventures to more extreme adventures like climbing Kilimanjaro, all under $100.

1. The Original Real Deal Brazil Tarp Hat ($49.99): Clearly not an off-the-department-store-shelf hat, the style is part fedora with a touch of the Aussie Outback. The Original Tarp Hat was personally handpicked by Woody Harrelson to wear in "Zombieland." The brim is made from a thin band of steel reclaimed from old truck tires, allowing wearers to customize its look.

2. Recife Duffle Bag ($99.99): Designed to withstand any adventure on an adventure-seekers' to-do list, the Recife Duffle features side and front pockets and three overlapping front zippered flaps, offering plenty of space for journeys of any length of time.

3. Floppy Travel Hat ($39.99): Formerly known as The Pretty Ugly Hat, The Floppy is a compact, handcrafted hat that can go anywhere, made from upcycled truck tarps. It's flexible, yet sturdy, and ready at all times to shade and protect from the sun.

4. Iguape Messenger Bag ($99.99): This weathered messenger style bag blends the efficiency and sleekness of the over-the-shoulder courier style with the rich ruggedness of the Real Deal Brazil brand. It's a briefcase + backpack + recycled tarp = all-in-one!

5. Teresina Organizer ($39.99): The latest addition to the Real Deal Collection, this unique organizer is not only durable, but it also has a zip closure and features eight card slips, three interior sleeves, and an outside zipper pocket. Can also hold phone, keys, and a passport on the inside when traveling or for day-to-day activities.

Products featured in the 2018 Holiday Gift Guide are available to buy online at RealDealBrazil.com. Additionally, Real Deal Brazil is offering 15% OFF all orders (no minimum) plus free shipping with the coupon code SAVE15. The offer is valid through December 31, 2018.

For additional Real Deal Brazil products for holiday gift guides and photos approved for media use, please visit RealDealBrazil.com.

