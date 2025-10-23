Real Del Valle Tequila Expands Strategic Partners with Two Key Industry Leaders: Danny Saltzman and Michael A. Krychowecky

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Del Valle Tequila, the fast-rising premium affordable tequila brand celebrated for its authentic craftsmanship, community-first ethos, and commitment to quality, proudly announces the addition of two powerhouse industry veterans to its advisory board — Danny Saltzman, Founder and CEO of The Fuel Brands, and Michael A. Krychowecky, Co-Founder of Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs.

These strategic appointments underscore Real Del Valle's dedication to scaling its national and international presence while maintaining its commitment to authenticity, fair pricing, and community-driven values.

Danny Saltzman: Accelerating Growth and Strategic Distribution

Danny Saltzman, Founder & CEO of The Fuel Brands, continues to be recognized as one of the most trusted leaders and operators in the beverage and consumer industries. With over two decades of experience driving growth, brand transformation, and market execution, Saltzman has built a platform that blends strategy, innovation, and precision to help brands scale with purpose.

As the founder of The Fuel Brands, Saltzman leads an advisory and growth platform focused on beverage alcohol, wellness, technology, and functional CPG. Since launching, he has guided 100+ brand engagements, serving as an investor, advisor, and board member to leading ventures including The Long Drink, Chinola, Archer Roose, TÖST, and Provi.

Saltzman's track record includes senior leadership roles at some of the world's most respected companies — Moët Hennessy, Diageo, Brown-Forman, Coors Brewing Company, Sidney Frank, and Breakthru Beverage Group. At Breakthru, he served as Director of National Retail and Supplier Engagement, developing high-impact retail programs and supplier initiatives that drove measurable results for both emerging and established brands.

Known for his ability to turn vision into execution, Saltzman and The Fuel Brands now advise Real Del Valle Tequila on expanding East Coast distribution, strengthening retail partnerships, and building scalable go-to-market strategies.

"Execution is everything," says Saltzman. "The Fuel Brands was built to help founders and partners move from concept to commercial success — delivering sustainable growth, discipline, and long-term brand value." I could not be more honored to be part of the RDV team and help take things to new heights."

Michael A. Krychowecky: International Expansion and Innovation Leadership

Michael A. Krychowecky is a globally recognized entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Chinola, the acclaimed line of fresh fruit liqueurs produced in the Dominican Republic. From crafting the first bottle in his Dominican kitchen to building a production and supply chain that now spans over 40 countries across six continents, Michael has helped establish Chinola as one of the fastest-growing liqueur brands worldwide.

Michael began his career in 2003 as Co-Founder of Ecots Pvt LTD in India, pioneering sustainable coconut-based products and driving community-centered agricultural innovation. Since transitioning from active management to a Board position at Chinola in 2022, he has launched ventures across agriculture, mining, tobacco, fintech, and hospitality—each rooted in his passion for creating scalable, socially responsible enterprises.

At Real Del Valle, Michael will focus on East Coast growth and international expansion, leveraging his proven expertise in global logistics, brand positioning, and cross-market development.

About Real Del Valle Tequila

Real Del Valle Tequila is a modern tequila rooted in authenticity, fair trade, and community. Produced in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, Real Del Valle delivers a premium spirit that reflects real people, real quality, and real value. With a growing U.S. and international footprint, the brand continues to redefine what it means to be a "real" tequila company — transparent, connected, and community-driven.

