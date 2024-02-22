Real Endpoints announces upgrades to RE Assist, creating the most comprehensive source of fund information to support patient access to prescription medications

FLORHAM PARK N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Endpoints, the leading market-access platform and advisory firm, announces the March 31, 2024 release of its upgraded version of RE Assist, which uses a proprietary AI crawler plus human curation to identify and validate new sources of copay and deductible foundation support for patients and caregivers.

A team of senior leaders from Real Endpoints will be attending the 2024 Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) Business Forum in Orlando (March 12-13) and Access USA in Philadelphia (March 19-21) to demonstrate RE Assist to industry executives.

Despite recent benefit changes mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act, many Medicare patients still face insurmountable financial hurdles when they are exposed to high out-of-pocket costs – especially at the start of a new benefit year. To address this affordability issue as well as access linked to equity and social determinants of health (SDOH), Real Endpoints began developing its tech-enabled platform, RE Assist, in 2022.

A 2023 finalist for the Fierce Healthcare Innovation awards, RE Assist identifies third-party foundations offering financial assistance based on patient eligibility and funding status. The tool, which currently supports more than 80 specialty indications, is actionable and comprehensive. It takes just seconds to curate relevant funding and eligibility information from national, state, regional, and advocacy- and/or diversity-specific foundations in an easy-to-navigate dashboard. Push notifications alert users to when funds open or close, enhancing the tool's functionality and timeliness.

Because information in the tool is subject to a rigorous quality control process, RE Assist's users can be certain of the accuracy and quality of its information. In 2022, a leading independent law firm vetted RE Assist to ensure its full compliance with current regulations.

Real Endpoints has implemented RE Assist for multiple biotech and pharma clients in a process that takes as little as two weeks to complete. Depending on the client's need, RE Assist can be connected to manufacturer patient support hub programs, product websites, or patient access websites. "We designed RE Assist with this flexibility in mind," says Susan Raiola, president of Real Endpoints. "It allows patients and health care providers to be able to access information independently and on their terms in a simple, easy to use platform."

About RE Assist

RE Assist is an artificial intelligence-based platform that allows patients, caregivers, and case managers to identify potential copay assistance funds available from national, regional and non-indication-specific foundations in real time. The tool provides easily referenced information at a glance in a compliant and consistent method, ensuring that the same information is being shared with all patients. This information includes the foundations' complete enrollment information, their eligibility requirements, and funding availability status. Currently, RE Assist supports 80 specialty indications and continues to grow.

About Real Endpoints

Real Endpoints' solutions create patient access to meaningful medical innovations and prepare companies for competition in the value-based economy. Working collaboratively with biopharma, diagnostic and medical device companies, RE provides unique answers across a wide range of coverage and reimbursement issues, from pricing and contracting to patient support advisory and benchmarking services. Real Endpoints is also the leading advisor to the industry on innovative contracting, including the evaluation, structuring, negotiating, and third-party management of the analytics and financial reconciliation of value-based contracts. For more information about Real Endpoints, visit www.realendpoints.com.

