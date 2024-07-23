Real Espresso Made Simple: Philips' Baristina Arrives in the U.S., Offering One-Swipe Coffee Perfection

Versuni invites U.S. coffee lovers to join the new coffee movement with Philips Baristina, pioneering a fresh bean-to-cup coffee in a single swipe without the use of plastic pods.

BOSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Versuni announced its new Philips Baristina espresso machine, designed to create premium café-style espresso at home with a single swipe. Continuing to elevate its high-quality espresso machine portfolio, Philips Baristina unlocks delicious coffee for all at-home baristas to craft their espresso, espresso lungo, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso martinis, and more with their simplest machine yet!

Philips' Baristina Arrives in the U.S., Offering One-Swipe Coffee Perfection Make your coffee experience personal in three easy steps: pick your machine color, select one of the seven beautiful portafilter colors, and add on an optional milk frother to match (or not!).

"Philips Baristina was born through envisioning the beauty of a customer-focused compact espresso machine that that's simple to use and still provide a high-quality coffee. Now everyone can enjoy an authentic, fresh bean espresso experience at home effortlessly with one simple swipe," said Pieter Musters, consumer coffee innovation lead at Versuni. "We collaborated with over 7,500 consumers in designing this product to ensure we're meeting their demands for a simple coffee experience at home while maintaining a rich, creamy, and flavorful espresso – turning any home user into a coffee connoisseur."

Real espresso in just one swipe

Designed to act as a personal mini-barista, Philips Baristina gives you complete autonomy to be free with your choice of beans and works effortlessly to deliver an exceptional brew every single time.

No matter which bean you choose, in one swipe, the Philips Baristina automatically grinds, tamps, and brews your espresso or lungo - no hassle and no additional setting adjustments needed. The 16-bar pressure pump releases full flavor from the beans, so your coffee tastes and smells just like a barista made it.

When your coffee is ready, simply pop the puck with the button on the handle and drop the used grounds into the trash or compost. Without messy or hidden compartments, you can rinse the portafilter or wipe with a cloth, meaning no scraping or scrubbing to get your Philips Baristina ready for the next cup. For those who want to add milk, the separate milk frother whisks up hot and cold milk in seconds, making it easy to perfect any coffee style including lattes and cappuccinos – simple to use, and once again, extremely easy to clean.

Less Waste

Philips Baristina is designed to be sustainable – from the materials used to craft the machine to the waste produced after every brew. This is real espresso you can feel good about from start to finish!

Made with more than 50% recycled plastics*, Philips Baristina brews real espresso with reduced use of virgin materials. The appliance comes in plastic-free packaging made using over 90% recycled paper and is 100% recyclable**. Unlike traditional single-use or capsule machines, there's no plastic or aluminum waste from each cup - the used coffee grounds are extracted from the machine's portafilter and go directly to your trash or compost.

Customizing your Coffee Corner Vibe

With the new Philips Baristina, Philips is starting a new coffee movement, inviting consumers to revolutionize the way they experience coffee in an easy-to-use, compact, affordable, and even customizable machine. Thanks to an exclusive online experience, consumers can customize their in-house coffee corner vibe with a choice of a black or white Philips Baristina machine styled their way with one of seven beautiful portafilter handles: milky white, natural green, mango yellow, black, walnut wood, ash wood and berry red - making coffee has never looked better. Versuni also offers a Philips Baristina milk frother to whisk up hot, or cold, perfectly frothed milk, in a sleek and simple design that pairs with the Philips Baristina base color of your choice.

Additional features of the Philips Baristina machine include:

Ceramic Bean Grinder: The ceramic grinder automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma and tamps automatically into the portafilter.





The ceramic grinder automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma and tamps automatically into the portafilter. 16-Bar Pressure Pump: Pressure valve guarantees a great coffee flow to release full-on flavor from your beans every time in either standard espresso or lungo volume.





Pressure valve guarantees a great coffee flow to release full-on flavor from your beans every time in either standard espresso or lungo volume. Perfectly Frothed Milk: whip up hot or cold milk froth suitable for lattes and cappuccinos simply and quickly thanks to the separate frother unit.





whip up hot or cold milk froth suitable for lattes and cappuccinos simply and quickly thanks to the separate frother unit. Less Mess: Simply rinse or wipe the portafilter for easy cleanup without any additional compartments to clean.





Simply rinse or wipe the portafilter for easy cleanup without any additional compartments to clean. Compact design: The Philips Baristina is compact enough to fit easily onto any kitchen counter – but packs a powerful punch for creating premium barista-style espresso.





The Philips Baristina is compact enough to fit easily onto any kitchen counter – but packs a powerful punch for creating premium barista-style espresso. Sustainability: Enjoy less waste without the use of single-use plastic pods. Easily eject the portafilter with the release button for perfectly sculpted coffee grounds that can be used as compost.





Enjoy less waste without the use of single-use plastic pods. Easily eject the portafilter with the release button for perfectly sculpted coffee grounds that can be used as compost. Customization: Choose from two machine and/or frother base colors (Black and Milky White) and seven portafilter colors, including Mango Yellow, Milky White, Black, Berry Red , Natural Green, Ash Wood, and Walnut Wood to match your preferred aesthetic.

Pricing and Availability

Philips Baristina is available with customizable portafilters starting at $399.99 directly from Baristina | Home. You can also find the Philips Baristina in-store and online at Williams Sonoma, available in black and white color variants. Optional milk frothers are available from both retailers in both black and white. Philips Baristina will also be available in other retailers starting in October 2024.

For more information about Versuni and its suite of brands, visit Versuni.com | About Us. To learn about the latest coffee products, visit Versuni.com | Products

About Versuni

Versuni's purpose is to turn houses into homes. As a global house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets Philips, Philips Baristina, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L'OR Barista, Saeco, and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni's portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, floor care, pet care, and home safety. Products under the Philips brand include the Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, PerfectCare Steam Generator, Air, and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe, with a footprint in over 100 countries.

Disclaimers:

*50% recycled plastics Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee

**100% Recyclable: Applicable in communities that have appropriate recycling programs, may not be recyclable in your area

