Real Essentials Announces Mario Lopez as Its First Brand Ambassador

Actor and television host, Mario Lopez, partners up with well-known clothing brand, Real Essentials

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Essentials , the go-to apparel brand for affordable and quality basics, is pleased to announce Mario Lopez as its first brand ambassador. The multi-talented performer and Daytime Emmy winner is the host of both Access Hollywood and Access Daily. He is a dedicated family man and lives a very active and healthy lifestyle with his wife Courtney and three children, making the partnership with Real Essentials a true family affair. Real Essentials is one of Mario's favorite clothing brands because of the versatile wardrobe choices that they offer to suit his and his family's needs.

Real Essentials Mario Lopez in Real Essentials

The Real Essentials brand was born from the lack of reliable basics that were currently on the market. CEO Isaac Wolfe set out to create an apparel line that fits any lifestyle and carries everything from basic workwear, loungewear to activewear. With products for men, women and children, the brand provides quality, comfortable and affordable products for the entire family.

"We are thrilled to have Mario Lopez as our first Real Essentials brand ambassador. He truly and authentically embodies the spirit of our brand and mission," said Real Essentials CEO, Isaac Wolfe. "Mario's energy, personality and sense of style are just some of the reasons we believe he is the perfect person to represent Real Essentials. We can't wait to see this partnership grow and evolve in the future."

Real Essentials' products are currently available on Amazon and Walmart. Campaign videos can be found here . High-res images can be found here .

About Real Essentials:

CEO Isaac Wolfe noticed the lack of affordable quality basics in the online apparel industry and created Real Essentials to fill the void. Whether you are working out, lounging around the house, or running daily errands, Real Essentials has a diverse selection of styles, colors, fabrics and sizes to meet every family's needs. These clothing items include men's, women's and children's long sleeves, short sleeves, athletic shorts, polos, tank tops, fleece pullovers, long sleeve zip ups, jogger sweatpants, compression shorts, and more. Real Essentials bundles their products to provide the best value to their customers without sacrificing comfort.

