Real Essentials Launches New Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

The well-known clothing brand introduces new product categories with Spring and Summer essentials

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Essentials, the go-to apparel brand for affordable and quality basics, is excited to announce the launch of its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection. The launch introduces new product categories, including bathing suits, dresses, and denim shorts for the whole family. All styles and products are sold in Real Essentials signature multi-packs, providing customers with the best prices in the e-commerce market. With new designs and inclusive sizes, Real Essentials' clothing is made for everyone to live comfortably.

Real Essentials Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Real Essentials Spring Summer 2023 Collection

With the release of the brand's Fall/Winter collection last October, Real Essentials listened to its consumer's demands for Spring and Summer clothing. The new collection features warm weather must-haves, like Women's Surf 2-Piece Beach Swimsuit, Ladies' Fringe Denim Shorts, Boys' Swim Board Shirt, and Men's 7" Quick Dry Swim Trunk. The brand has also expanded its big and tall sizes, so consumers can now select items such as Big & Tall Men's Dry Fit Shorts and Big & Tall Men's V-Neck T-Shirt.

Real Essentials is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Spring/Summer collection. CEO Isaac Wolfe commented on the company's enthusiasm for the latest line saying, "The success of our Fall/Winter Collection last year gave us the impetus to create even more items for our customers to enjoy during the warmer months. Our team has worked hard to bring our customers the best in stylish, comfortable, and cool pieces to make the most of the summer season."

Real Essentials' products are currently available on Amazon and Walmart. Please see high-res images of their new collection here

About Real Essentials: 

CEO Isaac Wolfe noticed the need for more affordable quality basics in the online apparel industry and created Real Essentials to fill the void. Whether you are working out, lounging around the house, or running daily errands, Real Essentials has a diverse selection of styles, colors, fabrics, and sizes to meet every family's needs. These clothing items include men's, women's, and children's long sleeves, short sleeves, athletic shorts, polos, tank tops, fleece pullovers, long sleeve zip-ups, jogger sweatpants, compression shorts, and more. Real Essentials bundles its products to provide the best value to its customers without sacrificing comfort.

