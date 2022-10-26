Real Essentials Launches "We Are" Campaign Announcing Its New Fall/Winter Collection

Cozy up this fall and winter with the latest Real Essentials pieces made for the whole family

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Essentials , the go-to apparel brand for affordable and quality basics released its brand new fall and winter clothing line with its "We Are" campaign. The campaign focuses on how Real Essentials' pieces are bold, versatile, comfortable, fun, and created for the whole family. Real Essentials' clothing is made for anyone, regardless of age, gender, or body type.

Real Essentials Fall/Winter Collection- We Are Campaign

Real Essentials designed the Fall/Winter collection to keep all family members warm and comfortable during the colder months. The collection features a three-pack of Women's Relaxed Fit Fleece Jogger Sweatpants , a three-pack of Boy's Pajama Pants Super Soft Fleece PJ Lounge Pants and much more.

"Our number one priority at Real Essentials is to create affordable, high-quality basics that our consumers can feel confident and comfortable in," said Real Essentials CEO Isaac Wolfe. "Our new fall and winter items are perfect for the entire family to enjoy and can be worn for any activities from working out, watching a movie, heading to the office, and holiday dinners. The possibilities are endless with Real Essentials!"

Real Essentials' products are currently available on Amazon and Walmart. The "We Are" campaign video can be found here , and high-res images can be found here .

About Real Essentials:

CEO Isaac Wolfe noticed the lack of affordable quality basics in the online apparel industry and created Real Essentials to fill the void. Whether you are working out, lounging around the house, or running daily errands, Real Essentials has a diverse selection of styles, colors, fabrics, and sizes to meet every family's needs. These clothing items include men's, women's, and children's long sleeves, short sleeves, athletic shorts, polos, tank tops, fleece pullovers, long sleeve zip-ups, jogger sweatpants, compression shorts, and more. Real Essentials bundles its products to provide the best value to its customers without sacrificing comfort.

