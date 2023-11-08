Real Essentials Unveils Expanded Product Line in Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

News provided by

Real Essentials

08 Nov, 2023, 08:46 ET

The clothing brand's newest line features cozy fashion staples and styles for the whole family

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Essentials, the go-to apparel brand for affordable and quality basics, is excited to announce its new Fall and Winter clothing collection. Now that the colder months are approaching, consumers are swapping out summer styles and revamping their closets for warmer gear. Real Essentials' new collection will enhance consumers' wardrobes and ensure ultimate warmth and comfort for the whole family.

Continue Reading
Real Essentials Fall/Winter Collection 2023
Real Essentials Fall/Winter Collection 2023

With the release of the brand's "We Are" Campaign last year, Real Essentials listened to consumers' demand for more styles and products within its fall/winter product line. This new collection features Men's Fleece Long Sleeve Full Zip Hoodies, Men's Fleece Casual Open Bottom, Women's Fleece Cropped Sweatshirts, Women's Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Cotton Crew, and more.

"Celebrating the season of coziness and style, our Fall and Winter collection is an ode to comfort and timeless fashion," said Real Essentials CEO Isaac Wolfe. "This collection reflects Real Essentials' commitment to elevating everyday moments with comfortable and affordable pieces."

Real Essentials' products are currently available on Amazon and Walmart. Please see high-res images of the new collection HERE.

About Real Essentials:
CEO Isaac Wolfe noticed the lack of affordable quality basics in the online apparel industry and created Real Essentials to fill the void. Whether you are working out, lounging around the house, or running daily errands, Real Essentials has a diverse selection of styles, colors, fabrics, and sizes to meet every family's needs. These clothing items include men's, women's, and children's long sleeves, short sleeves, athletic shorts, polos, tank tops, fleece pullovers, long sleeve zip-ups, jogger sweatpants, compression shorts, and more. Real Essentials bundles its products to provide the best value to its customers without sacrificing comfort.

Contact:
Tiffany Cummins
Talent Resources
925-212-4200
[email protected]

SOURCE Real Essentials

Also from this source

Real Essentials Launches New Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Real Essentials Launches New Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Real Essentials, the go-to apparel brand for affordable and quality basics, is excited to announce the launch of its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Textiles

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.