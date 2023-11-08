Real Essentials Unveils Expanded Product Line in Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

The clothing brand's newest line features cozy fashion staples and styles for the whole family

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Essentials , the go-to apparel brand for affordable and quality basics, is excited to announce its new Fall and Winter clothing collection. Now that the colder months are approaching, consumers are swapping out summer styles and revamping their closets for warmer gear. Real Essentials' new collection will enhance consumers' wardrobes and ensure ultimate warmth and comfort for the whole family.

Real Essentials Fall/Winter Collection 2023

With the release of the brand's "We Are" Campaign last year, Real Essentials listened to consumers' demand for more styles and products within its fall/winter product line. This new collection features Men's Fleece Long Sleeve Full Zip Hoodies , Men's Fleece Casual Open Bottom , Women's Fleece Cropped Sweatshirts , Women's Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Cotton Crew , and more.

"Celebrating the season of coziness and style, our Fall and Winter collection is an ode to comfort and timeless fashion," said Real Essentials CEO Isaac Wolfe . "This collection reflects Real Essentials' commitment to elevating everyday moments with comfortable and affordable pieces."

Real Essentials' products are currently available on Amazon and Walmart. Please see high-res images of the new collection HERE .

About Real Essentials:

CEO Isaac Wolfe noticed the lack of affordable quality basics in the online apparel industry and created Real Essentials to fill the void. Whether you are working out, lounging around the house, or running daily errands, Real Essentials has a diverse selection of styles, colors, fabrics, and sizes to meet every family's needs. These clothing items include men's, women's, and children's long sleeves, short sleeves, athletic shorts, polos, tank tops, fleece pullovers, long sleeve zip-ups, jogger sweatpants, compression shorts, and more. Real Essentials bundles its products to provide the best value to its customers without sacrificing comfort.

