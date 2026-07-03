Real Estate Agent Ally Seder of eXp Realty Shares Insights on Home Staging Mistakes That Can Cost Sellers in HelloNation

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HelloNation

Jul 03, 2026, 08:00 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can a well-staged home be too staged? In a new article published in HelloNation, Ally Seder of eXp Realty in The Woodlands, Texas explains how overdoing the staging process or missing key details can actually hurt a home's appeal. In the article titled Common Staging Mistakes to Avoid, Seder identifies missteps that homeowners often make when preparing their property for sale and provides guidance on how to stage effectively without overwhelming potential buyers.

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Ally Seder, The Mike Seder Group
Ally Seder, The Mike Seder Group

One of the most common issues is over-staging, where too many decorative items or pieces of furniture are used in an attempt to make the home look inviting. Instead, this can clutter the space and make rooms feel smaller or overly personalized. Seder recommends creating simple, open environments with neutral color palettes that allow buyers to see the potential of the space without distraction.

Scented candles and strong air fresheners are another staging pitfall. While a pleasant aroma might seem like a selling point, strong scents often signal to buyers that the homeowner could be trying to hide underlying issues such as pet odors, mold, or dampness. A better approach is to maintain a naturally clean atmosphere using ventilation and subtle, natural elements like fresh flowers.

Furniture arrangement also plays a critical role. Poor placement can block light, obstruct walkways, or hide architectural features that are selling points. Seder encourages thoughtful layouts that enhance the natural flow of each room and highlight its strengths. Equally important is the removal of personal items such as family photos or highly specific decor. Buyers need to see a blank canvas where they can imagine their own lives taking shape.

As outlined in Common Staging Mistakes to Avoid, effective staging is about clarity and restraint. By steering clear of common errors, sellers can ensure their homes are shown in the best possible light and connect more easily with prospective buyers.

About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

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