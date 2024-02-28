Real Estate Agent Damian Archbold Joins Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

San Francisco Bay Area's Premier Brokerage Welcomes Wine Country's Top Talent

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top real estate agent Damian Archbold has joined Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty in its Wine Country region, a move that pairs one of the premier real estate advisors in Wine Country's Napa Valley region with the most distinguished global brand in luxury real estate.

"I am thrilled to join a brokerage and a brand that is one of the most trusted names in the world, and to offer my clients the added depth and breadth that Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty offers, both locally and around the globe," says Archbold.

Prior to real estate, Damian's notable career spans over three decades, as a CEO, entrepreneur, and investment banker – experience that provides a wealth of invaluable expertise. For the past decade he has focused on his real estate career offering clients unparalleled guidance and support. Backed by a strong work ethic and a deep understanding of fiduciary responsibility, Damian instills confidence in his clients throughout the buying and/or selling process.

"We are delighted to welcome Damian to our brokerage. His reputation, professionalism and deep connection to Napa Valley and the community make him a valuable addition to our Wine Country region of top agents. We are excited to join forces and support his promising career, service to his clients, and for our brand to further elevate Damian's business to the next level," says Kevin Daniel Dwyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

Damian prioritizes transparency and acts as a trusted fiduciary, with specialized expertise in assessing the long-term financial value of properties, particularly within the wine industry. He has had the privilege of representing esteemed vineyard, winery, and residential properties, notably, Damian represented the record-breaking sale of Seven Stones Winery for $34 million, a testament to his valued expertise.

"Damian is an extremely focused, respected agent with deep local knowledge and connections to many of Napa Valley's high-net-worth-individuals. He is a fabulous addition to our company, and I look forward to partnering with Damian on many of my finest vineyard property and estates in Wine Country," says Olivia Decker, co-founder of part owner of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

