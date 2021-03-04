Real Estate Agents and Brokers Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe
BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their real estate agents and brokers industry group.
Discover 90,000+ real estate agent and broker company profiles on BizVibe. Get started for free
Companies listed under offices of real estate agents and brokers are defined as being primarily engaged in acting as agents and/or brokers in selling real estate for others, buying real estate for others, and/or renting real estate for others. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with real estate agents and brokers from all over the world.
BizVibe's Real Estate Agents and Brokers Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 170+ countries
- 10+ related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
- Accurate and up-to-date company information
Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business. Get started for free
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 90,000+ real estate agent and broker company profiles which span across 170+ countries:
- 40,000+ companies in USA
- 20,000+ companies in UK
- 4,000+ companies in Canada
- 1,000+ companies in India
- 1,000+ companies in Australia
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within real estate agent and broker categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Real Estate Industry Companies
The real estate agents and brokers industry group is a part of BizVibe's real estate rental and leasing industry. There are eight industry groups in total. Discover real estate rental and leasing companies for related industry groups:
- Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing
- Consumer Goods Rental
- Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing
- Lessors of Real Estate
- Activities Related to Real Estate
View all real estate rental and leasing categories
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
