Real Estate and Corporate Attorney Joseph Leone Joins Federman Steifman LLP as Partner in New York Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federman Steifman LLP announced today that real estate and corporate attorney Joseph Leone has joined the firm as Partner. Mr. Leone will be based out of the firm's New York office.

Mr. Leone has extensive experience in negotiating, structuring and closing a vast array of commercial real estate transactions nationally – from complex, billion-dollar deals for institutional clients, to nuanced matters involving family offices and small businesses. Mr. Leone represents developers, investment funds, REITs, banks and alternative lenders in all aspects of commercial real estate investment, operation and financing, including acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, mortgage and mezzanine lending (both borrower and lender representation) and structuring joint ventures and other partnerships. Mr. Leone also serves as New York and Connecticut local counsel to out-of-state clients and law firms.

"We first came to know Joe socially and were thrilled to discover our practices and temperament were so closely aligned," said Peter J. Mannarino, a partner at Federman. "Joe's pedigree and acumen are a natural fit for us, as our clients continue to seek value and efficiency while expecting the highest caliber work product. We have no doubt Joe will complement our deep bench of seasoned attorneys," Mr. Mannarino added.

"I am elated to join this team and look forward to expanding my representation to the diverse client pool represented by Federman while also being able to offer the Firm's breadth of services to my existing client base," said Mr. Leone. "I am particularly enthusiastic about Federman's long-overdue ranking as a leading New York real estate law firm by Chambers & Partners, positioning the Firm to engage additional sophisticated clients whose general counsels have historically retained large law firms over boutiques in an effort to appease their boards."

Prior to joining Federman, Mr. Leone was associated with the real estate groups of international law firms Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, where he represented primarily institutional clients in a multitude of transactions, including the $2.2 Billion acquisition and CMBS financing of 245 Park Avenue and the construction financing secured by the historic "Watchtower" building in Brooklyn, New York.

Mr. Leone earned a B.A., cum laude, from Yale University and a J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and was recently elected to the Planning & Zoning Commission of Weston, Connecticut.

About Federman Steifman LLP:

Federman Steifman LLP is a law firm founded in 2005 that specializes in complex and sophisticated real estate, structured finance and corporate transactions. Federman's attorneys represent major international, national, regional and local underwriters, investment banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, asset managers, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies, Fortune 500 companies, credit enhancers, pension funds, insurance companies, private, public and institutional real estate owners and developers, contractors, tax credit and other equity syndicators and investors, banks, non-bank credit companies, mortgage bankers, savings and loan associations, mezzanine lenders, preferred equity investors, utility companies, cooperative corporations, condominium associations, telecommunications companies, family limited partnerships, trusts and estates, high net worth individuals, executives and state and local governments.

In 2023, Federman Steifman LLP closed over $7.5 Billion of real estate financings, sales and acquisitions nationally. For more information, visit www.federmansteifman.com.

