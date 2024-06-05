Real Estate and Structured Finance Lawyer L. Minnie Bellomo Joins Federman Steifman LLP as Partner in New York Office

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federman Steifman LLP announced today that real estate and structured finance lawyer L. Minnie Bellomo has joined the firm as Partner. Ms. Bellomo will be resident in the firm's New York office.

Ms. Bellomo represents clients in connection with the structuring and negotiation of various types of real estate transactions involving all asset classes throughout the United States including acquisitions and dispositions, loans and participation interests, permanent, bridge, construction and mezzanine financings, joint ventures and preferred equity investments. Ms. Bellomo also has significant experience representing real estate developers in all phases of the development process, from assemblage and approvals to the implementation of sophisticated debt, equity and ground lease financing structures to fund vertical construction. In addition to her transactional practice, Ms. Bellomo also serves as outside general counsel to several clients and is a valuable member of her clients' development and executive teams, drawing on her experience as the general counsel of a national real estate investment and development firm.

"I came to know the entrepreneurial lawyers at Federman first as co-counsel while a partner at Greenberg Traurig and later when they acted as our outside counsel at SomeraRoad. Having experienced the firm from the inside out, I knew the Federman team and I shared a core focus of providing practical, commercial legal guidance to our clients to efficiently close transactions," Ms. Bellomo said. "As general counsel, I appreciated the time and money Federman saved our company relative to larger firms for the same or better service, and I am excited to be able to offer this same value to my clients," she added.

"Minnie is among the most gifted and efficient lawyers we have ever encountered. She effectively leads teams of both legal and non-legal professionals, simplifying the most complex real estate and financing transactions with a refreshing, no-nonsense approach," said Michael K. Federman, Managing Partner at Federman. "Joining a full-service real estate law firm affords Minnie the opportunity to work on large scale transactions while also maintaining the ability to provide her clients with complete outside general counsel services through our firm, narrowly tailored to the client's needs. We are delighted to welcome Minnie to our team," Federman added.

Prior to joining Federman, Ms. Bellomo was a partner in the New York City office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and served as general counsel at SomeraRoad, Inc. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bellomo was an associate at Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and handled real estate transactions in house at W.P. Carey Inc. Ms. Bellomo earned a B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley and a J.D. from the New York University School of Law.

About Federman Steifman LLP

Federman Steifman LLP was founded in 2005, specializing in complex and sophisticated real estate, structured finance and corporate transactions. Federman's attorneys represent major international, national, regional and local underwriters, investment banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, asset managers, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies, Fortune 500 companies, credit enhancers, pension funds, insurance companies, private, public and institutional real estate owners and developers, contractors, tax credit and other equity syndicators and investors, banks, non-bank credit companies, mortgage bankers, savings and loan associations, mezzanine lenders, preferred equity investors, utility companies, cooperative corporations, condominium associations, telecommunications companies, family limited partnerships, trusts and estates, high net worth individuals, executives and state and local governments.

In 2023, Federman Steifman LLP closed over $7,500,000,000 of real estate financings, sales and acquisitions nationally. For more information, visit www.federmansteifman.com.

