Real Estate Attorney John S. Moody Jr. Earns Texas Super Lawyers Honors for 10th Year

Founder of Moody Law Group also named among Top 100 list of Houston lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate lawyer John S. Moody, Jr., founder of Houston-based Moody Law Group, has earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers for the 10th consecutive year for his expertise in all aspects of real estate law.

The 2022 listing also awarded Mr. Moody the distinction of being named to the list of Top 100 Houston Lawyers.

"Texas is an extraordinarily competitive market for commercial real estate law, so I am inspired to achieve this recognition," Mr. Moody said. "The goal of Moody Law Group has never changed – to help our clients get their deal done on time and on budget, no matter the size or complexity of the project."

Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Moody has extensive experience in real estate development, leasing, sales, acquisitions, and financing. He represents developers, owners, financial institutions, families, and private equity funds.

Thomson Reuters-owned Super Lawyers is one of the most respected lawyer rating services in the country, honoring no more than 5 percent of all lawyers in each state.

Recognition is based on a patented multiphase selection process, including nominations, independent research and peer evaluations.

The list of 2022 honorees will be published in Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines this fall. For the complete list, visit https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Super Lawyers is just the most recent recognition for Moody Law Group. Earlier this year, Mr. Moody and four other lawyers from the firm were recognized by Best Lawyers in America, another prominent peer-review rating service.

About Moody Law Group, PLLC:

Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers, and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges. To learn more about Moody Law Group's commercial real estate expertise, visit www.moodylawgroup.com.

