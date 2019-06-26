Real Estate Attorney Long Island, Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., Shares 4 Practice Areas of a Real Estate Lawyer

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers are known for their expertise in a chosen field. Real estate lawyers, in particular, are necessary during the purchasing or selling of a property. They are also knowledgeable in other areas related to real estate. Real estate attorney Long Island , Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., share 4 practice areas of a real estate lawyer.

Title Issues. Real estate attorneys are able to review and assess a property's title history. This is important in handling disputes that may arise relating to such title. Buying and Selling. Real estate transactions, whether they be of commercial or residential properties, are the focus of many real estate attorneys. They are able to craft the specific agreements to best protect their client. They also can tailor the agreements to fit the specific transaction, like when the transaction is dealing with vacant land or a condominium unit. The transactional real estate attorney also takes the necessary steps to make sure that the deal goes smoothly and closes. Landlord-tenant law. Landlord-tenant law may be considered a subset of real estate law and covers the law of renting real estate. This practice area includes drafting and reviewing leases, rent, and eviction notices for both residential and commercial tenants. Oftentimes, real estate lawyers will be called upon to draft lease agreements. This type of agreement is a contract that binds an owner, often referred to as a landlord, and a renter, or tenant, to a particular property. A real estate lawyer may also be contacted to resolve disputes between landlords and tenants. Land use. Land use laws refer to how a piece of land or property can be used and is governed by the real estate laws of the area. When property use disputes occur, typically on a local level, a real estate attorney will step in and work with the local government and zoning boards to challenge restrictions to advance a client's interests.

There are numerous practice areas for real estate attorneys to focus on. Allow the expert team at Markotsis & Lieberman P.C. to share their expertise with potential clients and assist in any real estate needs they may have.

